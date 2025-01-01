Sheléa performs "MacArthur Park"

Extras
Jimmy Webb, Vince Gill, Lyle Lovett and Ashley Campbell perform "Highwayman."
The War & Treaty perform "Golden Ring" by Tammy Wynette and George Jones.
Debby Boone performs "'Til I Can Make It on My Own" by Tammy Wynette.
From Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, Great Performances pays tribute to Wynette’s musical legacy.
Michael Spyres and Lise Davidsen, as the title characters, sing an excerpt from Act II.
Soprano Lise Davidsen stars as the Irish princess Isolde in Wagner’s meditation on love and death.
Pianist Dmitry Yudin immigrated from Moscow to the United States to follow his older sister.
Sir Bryn Terfel performs "If I Were a Rich Man" with the Vienna Philharmonic.
Enjoy the orchestra's annual concert conducted by Lorenzo Viotti featuring Bryn Terfel as soloist.
Nathan Meltzer first picked up the violin while living in Vienna and attending elementary school.
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Great Performances Season 54
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Great Performances Season 51
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Great Performances Season 50
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Great Performances Season 49
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Great Performances Season 48
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Great Performances Season 47
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Great Performances Season 46
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Great Performances Season 45
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Great Performances Season 44
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Great Performances Season 43
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Great Performances Season 42
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Great Performances Season 41
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Great Performances Season 40
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Great Performances Season 39
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Great Performances Season 38
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Great Performances Season 37
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Great Performances Season 36
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Great Performances Season 35
Jimmy Webb takes center stage to perform his catalog, sharing intimate stories behind the songs.
From Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, Great Performances pays tribute to Wynette’s musical legacy.
Soprano Lise Davidsen stars as the Irish princess Isolde in Wagner’s meditation on love and death.
Enjoy the orchestra's annual concert conducted by Lorenzo Viotti featuring Bryn Terfel as soloist.
Soprano Asmik Grigorian and baritone Iurii Samoilov star in this production.
Soprano Lisette Oropesa and tenor Lawrence Brownlee star as Elvira and Arturo.
Giordano’s tragedy stars tenor Piotr Beczała.
Nicole Scherzinger performs at London’s Royal Albert Hall for the first time.
Strauss’ romance brings the glamour of 19th-century Vienna
Directed and choreographed by three-time Tony winner Kathleen Marshall.