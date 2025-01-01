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Great Performances

"Great Performances at the Met: Tristan und Isolde" Preview

Season 54 Episode 1 | 30s

Soprano Lise Davidsen stars as the Irish princess Isolde in Wagner’s meditation on love and death with tenor Michael Spyres as the love-drunk Tristan. The production features new staging by director Yuval Sharon and is Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin’s first time leading this opera at the Met.

Major series funding for GREAT PERFORMANCES is provided by The Joseph & Robert Cornell Memorial Foundation, the Anna-Maria and Stephen Kellen Arts Fund, the LuEsther T. Mertz Charitable Trust, Sue and Edgar Wachenheim III, Jody and John Arnhold, the Abra Prentice Foundation, The Starr Foundation, The Philip and Janice Levin Foundation, the Kate W. Cassidy Foundation, the Thea Petschek Iervolino Foundation, Seton J. Melvin, the Estate of Worthington Mayo-Smith, the Jack Lawrence Charitable Remainder Trust Worchell Lawrence, and Ellen and James S. Marcus.
Extras
Watch 3:09
Great Performances
The War & Treaty Perform "Golden Ring"
The War & Treaty perform "Golden Ring" by Tammy Wynette and George Jones.
Clip: S54 E3 | 3:09
Watch 3:00
Great Performances
Debby Boone performs "'Til I Can Make It on My Own"
Debby Boone performs "'Til I Can Make It on My Own" by Tammy Wynette.
Clip: S54 E3 | 3:00
Watch 2:01
Great Performances
Michael Spyres and Lise Davidsen as The Met's Tristan Und Isolde
Michael Spyres and Lise Davidsen, as the title characters, sing an excerpt from Act II.
Clip: S54 E1 | 2:01
Watch 10:52
Great Performances
Taking Note — Dmitry Yudin
Pianist Dmitry Yudin immigrated from Moscow to the United States to follow his older sister.
Special: 10:52
Watch 3:48
Great Performances
Sir Bryn Terfel performs "If I Were a Rich Man"
Sir Bryn Terfel performs "If I Were a Rich Man" with the Vienna Philharmonic.
Clip: S53 E25 | 3:48
Watch 0:30
Great Performances
"Vienna Philharmonic Summer Night Concert 2026" Preview
Enjoy the orchestra's annual concert conducted by Lorenzo Viotti featuring Bryn Terfel as soloist.
Preview: S53 E25 | 0:30
Watch 16:16
Great Performances
Taking Note — Nathan Meltzer
Nathan Meltzer first picked up the violin while living in Vienna and attending elementary school.
Special: 16:16
Watch 1:12
Great Performances
Onegin’s Arioso from "Eugene Onegin"
Iurii Samoilov sings an excerpt from the title character’s Act III arioso.
Clip: S53 E24 | 1:12
Watch 0:30
Great Performances
"Great Performances at the Met: Eugene Onegin" Preview
Soprano Asmik Grigorian and baritone Iurii Samoilov star in this production.
Preview: S53 E24 | 0:30
Watch 11:55
Great Performances
Taking Note — Keila Wakao
First taking up the violin at age three, Keila Wakao was raised in a musical family.
Special: 11:55
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Great Performances
Tammy Wynette: Forever Yours
From Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, Great Performances pays tribute to Wynette’s musical legacy.
Episode: S54 E3
Watch 3:56:37
Great Performances
Great Performances at the Met: Tristan und Isolde
Soprano Lise Davidsen stars as the Irish princess Isolde in Wagner’s meditation on love and death.
Episode: S54 E1 | 3:56:37
Watch 1:26:40
Great Performances
Vienna Philharmonic Summer Night Concert 2026
Enjoy the orchestra's annual concert conducted by Lorenzo Viotti featuring Bryn Terfel as soloist.
Episode: S53 E25 | 1:26:40
Watch 2:38:39
Great Performances
Great Performances at the Met: Eugene Onegin
Soprano Asmik Grigorian and baritone Iurii Samoilov star in this production.
Episode: S53 E24 | 2:38:39
Watch 2:55:45
Great Performances
Great Performances at the Met: I Puritani
Soprano Lisette Oropesa and tenor Lawrence Brownlee star as Elvira and Arturo.
Episode: S53 E23 | 2:55:45
Watch 2:22:03
Great Performances
Great Performances at the Met: Andrea Chénier
Giordano’s tragedy stars tenor Piotr Beczała.
Episode: S53 E22 | 2:22:03
Watch 1:23:15
Great Performances
An Evening with Nicole Scherzinger
Nicole Scherzinger performs at London’s Royal Albert Hall for the first time.
Episode: S53 E21 | 1:23:15
Watch 2:42:27
Great Performances
Great Performances at the Met: Arabella
Strauss’ romance brings the glamour of 19th-century Vienna
Episode: S53 E20 | 2:42:27
Watch 2:10:08
Great Performances
Irving Berlin’s Top Hat
Directed and choreographed by three-time Tony winner Kathleen Marshall.
Episode: S53 E19 | 2:10:08
Watch 2:14:15
Great Performances
Suffs
Recorded from Broadway, this musical tells the story of the American suffragist movement.
Episode: S53 E18 | 2:14:15