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Great Performances

Josh Groban: An Intimate Evening at The Union Chapel

Season 53 Episode 17

Josh Groban returns to PBS in a special, personal concert staged in the intimate and historic setting of London’s Union Chapel. Recorded in October 2025, the concert captures the acclaimed vocalist showcasing his most beloved songs alongside new material, all reimagined within the chapel’s acoustics. Between songs, Groban speaks about what makes these songs personal to him.

Aired: 05/03/26
Major series funding for GREAT PERFORMANCES is provided by The Joseph & Robert Cornell Memorial Foundation, the Anna-Maria and Stephen Kellen Arts Fund, the LuEsther T. Mertz Charitable Trust, Sue and Edgar Wachenheim III, Jody and John Arnhold, the Abra Prentice Foundation, The Starr Foundation, The Philip and Janice Levin Foundation, the Kate W. Cassidy Foundation, the Thea Petschek Iervolino Foundation, Seton J. Melvin, the Estate of Worthington Mayo-Smith, the Jack Lawrence Charitable Remainder Trust Worchell Lawrence, and Ellen and James S. Marcus.
Extras
Watch 2:33
Great Performances
Nicole Scherzinger performs "Maybe This Time" from "Cabaret"
Nicole Scherzinger performs "Maybe This Time" from "Cabaret."
Clip: S53 E20 | 2:33
Watch 0:30
Great Performances
"Irving Berlin's Top Hat" Preview
Inspired by the iconic 1935 movie musical starring Fred Astaire.
Preview: S53 E19 | 0:30
Watch 4:51
Great Performances
"Top Hat, White Tie and Tails" from Irving Berlin's "Top Hat"
On arriving in London, Jerry Travers gets invited to fancy event.
Clip: S53 E19 | 4:51
Watch 2:30
Great Performances
"Cheek to Cheek" from Irving Berlin's "Top Hat"
Jerry Travers (Phillip Attmore) and Dale Tremont (Amara Okereke) dance at a party.
Clip: S53 E19 | 2:30
Watch 1:36
Great Performances
"No Strings (Fancy Free)" from Irving Berlin's "Top Hat"
Jerry Travers (Phillip Attmore) is fancy free!
Clip: S53 E19 | 1:36
Watch 2:38
Great Performances
"Wait My Turn" from Suffs on Broadway
Ida B. Wells confronts Alice Paul over her refusal to let Black activists in the front of the march.
Clip: S53 E18 | 2:38
Watch 2:59
Great Performances
"Keep Marching" from Suffs on Broadway
Alice Paul, now in her 80s, encourages the next generation to keep marching for women's rights.
Clip: S53 E18 | 2:59
Watch 0:30
Great Performances
"Suffs" Preview
Recorded from Broadway, this musical tells the story of the American suffragist movement.
Preview: S53 E18 | 0:30
Watch 2:03
Great Performances
"Fire & Tea" from Suffs on Broadway
Carrie Chapman Catt meets with President Wilson as a protest rages outside his office.
Clip: S53 E18 | 2:03
Watch 4:31
Great Performances
Josh Groban Performs "Sweeney Todd" & "Into the Woods" Sondheim Mash-Up
Josh Groban performs Sondheim favorites "Not While I'm Around" and "Children Will Listen."
Clip: S53 E17 | 4:31
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Great Performances
An Evening with Nicole Scherzinger
Nicole Scherzinger performs at London’s Royal Albert Hall for the first time.
Episode: S53 E20
Great Performances
Irving Berlin’s Top Hat
Directed and choreographed by three-time Tony winner Kathleen Marshall.
Episode: S53 E19
Great Performances
Suffs
Recorded from Broadway, this musical tells the story of the American suffragist movement.
Episode: S53 E18
Watch 53:55
Great Performances
Now Hear This – “The Iceland Sound”
Scott Yoo crosses this sunlit, rainy, volcanic land of extremes to meet Icelandic composers.
Episode: S53 E16 | 53:55
Watch 53:55
Great Performances
Now Hear This – “The Call of Istanbul”
With a host of Turkish musicians, Scott Yoo explores the city.
Episode: S53 E15 | 53:55
Watch 53:55
Great Performances
Now Hear This – “Everyone Loves Joplin”
Scott Joplin was the king of ragtime, a new kind music for the turn of the 20th century.
Episode: S53 E13 | 53:55
Watch 2:44:20
Great Performances
Great Performances at the Met: La Sonnambula
Nadine Sierra stars as Amina in Bellini’s tale of love lost and found.
Episode: S53 E12 | 2:44:20
Watch 53:54
Great Performances
Now Hear This – “Brahms: Free But Alone”
Scott Yoo journeys across Germany to find a window into Brahms’ inner life.
Episode: S53 E11 | 53:54
Watch 2:48:08
Great Performances
Great Performances at the Met: The Amazing Adventures of Kavalier & Clay
In this adaptation of Michael Chabon’s novel, two Jewish cousins invent an anti-fascist superhero.
Episode: S53 E10 | 2:48:08
Watch 2:22:57
Great Performances
Great Performances at the Met: La Bohème
Experience Zeffirelli’s beloved production set in 19th-century Paris.
Episode: S53 E9 | 2:22:57