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Great Performances

Onegin’s Arioso from "Eugene Onegin"

Season 53 Episode 24 | 1m 12s

Iurii Samoilov performs as "Onegin's Arioso" in the opera "Eugene Onegin" from the Metropolitan Opera.

Major series funding for GREAT PERFORMANCES is provided by The Joseph & Robert Cornell Memorial Foundation, the Anna-Maria and Stephen Kellen Arts Fund, the LuEsther T. Mertz Charitable Trust, Sue and Edgar Wachenheim III, Jody and John Arnhold, the Abra Prentice Foundation, The Starr Foundation, The Philip and Janice Levin Foundation, the Kate W. Cassidy Foundation, the Thea Petschek Iervolino Foundation, Seton J. Melvin, the Estate of Worthington Mayo-Smith, the Jack Lawrence Charitable Remainder Trust Worchell Lawrence, and Ellen and James S. Marcus.
Extras
Watch 1:14
Great Performances
Lisette Oropesa performs “Qui la voce sua soave” in "I Puritani"
Elvira (Lisette Oropesa) performs “Qui la voce sua soave” in "I Puritani."
Clip: S53 E23 | 1:14
Watch 0:30
Great Performances
"Great Performances at the Met: I Puritani" Preview
Soprano Lisette Oropesa and tenor Lawrence Brownlee star as Elvira and Arturo.
Preview: S53 E23 | 0:30
Watch 1:06
Great Performances
Piotr Beczała in Andrea Chénier: “Come un bel dì di maggio”
Sentenced to death during the French Revolution, Andrea Chénier (Piotr Beczała) performs one last po
Clip: S53 E22 | 1:06
Watch 0:30
Great Performances
"Great Performances at the Met: Andrea Chénier" Preview
Giordano’s tragedy stars tenor Piotr Beczała.
Preview: S53 E22 | 0:30
Watch 13:04
Great Performances
Stagebound — Robert "Silk" Mason — "CATS: The Jellicle Ball"
Step into the journey of Robert “Silk” Mason as they make their long-awaited Broadway debut.
Special: 13:04
Watch 2:33
Great Performances
Nicole Scherzinger performs "Maybe This Time" from "Cabaret"
Nicole Scherzinger performs "Maybe This Time" from "Cabaret."
Clip: S53 E21 | 2:33
Watch 0:30
Great Performances
"An Evening with Nicole Scherzinger" Preview
Nicole Scherzinger performs at London’s Royal Albert Hall for the first time.
Preview: S53 E21 | 0:30
Watch 2:08
Great Performances
Nicole Scherzinger performs "Don't Rain on My Parade"
Nicole Scherzinger performs "Don't Rain on My Parade" from "Funny Girl."
Clip: S53 E21 | 2:08
Watch 12:38
Great Performances
Stagebound — Luke Evans — “The Rocky Horror Show”
Follow Luke Evans as he returns to his theatrical roots in “The Rocky Horror Show.”
Special: 12:38
Watch 1:03
Great Performances
Rachel Willis-Sørensen as Arabella at the Met Opera
Rachel Willis-Sørensen, as Arabella, sings "Das war sehr gut, Mandryka."
Clip: S53 E20 | 1:03
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Great Performances
Great Performances at the Met: Eugene Onegin
Soprano Asmik Grigorian returns to the Met as Tatiana.
Episode: S53 E24
Watch 2:55:45
Great Performances
Great Performances at the Met: I Puritani
Soprano Lisette Oropesa and tenor Lawrence Brownlee star as Elvira and Arturo.
Episode: S53 E23 | 2:55:45
Watch 2:22:03
Great Performances
Great Performances at the Met: Andrea Chénier
Giordano’s tragedy stars tenor Piotr Beczała.
Episode: S53 E22 | 2:22:03
Watch 1:23:15
Great Performances
An Evening with Nicole Scherzinger
Nicole Scherzinger performs at London’s Royal Albert Hall for the first time.
Episode: S53 E21 | 1:23:15
Watch 2:42:27
Great Performances
Great Performances at the Met: Arabella
Strauss’ romance brings the glamour of 19th-century Vienna
Episode: S53 E20 | 2:42:27
Watch 2:10:08
Great Performances
Irving Berlin’s Top Hat
Directed and choreographed by three-time Tony winner Kathleen Marshall.
Episode: S53 E19 | 2:10:08
Watch 2:14:15
Great Performances
Suffs
Recorded from Broadway, this musical tells the story of the American suffragist movement.
Episode: S53 E18 | 2:14:15
Watch 1:16:36
Great Performances
Josh Groban: An Intimate Evening at The Union Chapel
Josh Groban returns to PBS in a special, personal concert at Union Chapel.
Episode: S53 E17 | 1:16:36
Watch 53:55
Great Performances
Now Hear This – “The Iceland Sound”
Scott Yoo crosses this sunlit, rainy, volcanic land of extremes to meet Icelandic composers.
Episode: S53 E16 | 53:55
Watch 53:55
Great Performances
Now Hear This – “The Call of Istanbul”
With a host of Turkish musicians, Scott Yoo explores the city.
Episode: S53 E15 | 53:55