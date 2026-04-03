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Great Performances

Irving Berlin’s Top Hat

Season 53 Episode 19

Inspired by the iconic 1935 movie musical starring Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers, this acclaimed Chichester Festival Theatre revival recorded from the West End in January 2026 is directed and choreographed by three-time Tony winner Kathleen Marshall.

Aired: 05/14/26
Major series funding for GREAT PERFORMANCES is provided by The Joseph & Robert Cornell Memorial Foundation, the Anna-Maria and Stephen Kellen Arts Fund, the LuEsther T. Mertz Charitable Trust, Sue and Edgar Wachenheim III, Jody and John Arnhold, the Abra Prentice Foundation, The Starr Foundation, The Philip and Janice Levin Foundation, the Kate W. Cassidy Foundation, the Thea Petschek Iervolino Foundation, Seton J. Melvin, the Estate of Worthington Mayo-Smith, the Jack Lawrence Charitable Remainder Trust Worchell Lawrence, and Ellen and James S. Marcus.
Extras
Watch 0:30
Great Performances
"Irving Berlin's Top Hat" Preview
Inspired by the iconic 1935 movie musical starring Fred Astaire.
Preview: S53 E19 | 0:30
Watch 2:38
Great Performances
"Wait My Turn" from Suffs on Broadway
Ida B. Wells confronts Alice Paul over her refusal to let Black activists in the front of the march.
Clip: S53 E18 | 2:38
Watch 2:59
Great Performances
"Keep Marching" from Suffs on Broadway
Alice Paul, now in her 80s, encourages the next generation to keep marching for women's rights.
Clip: S53 E18 | 2:59
Watch 0:30
Great Performances
"Suffs" Preview
Recorded from Broadway, this musical tells the story of the American suffragist movement.
Preview: S53 E18 | 0:30
Watch 2:03
Great Performances
"Fire & Tea" from Suffs on Broadway
Carrie Chapman Catt meets with President Wilson as a protest rages outside his office.
Clip: S53 E18 | 2:03
Watch 3:19
Great Performances
Icelandic Percussion Instruments in "Helka" by Jón Leifs
Scott Yoo hears "Helka" by the Icelandic composer Jón Leifs.
Clip: S53 E16 | 3:19
Watch 4:57
Great Performances
An Icelandic Musical Instrument Made from Driftwood
Scott Yoo learns how driftwood can be made into an iconic Icelandic instrument.
Clip: S53 E16 | 4:57
Watch 0:30
Great Performances
Now Hear This – “The Call of Istanbul” Preview
With a host of Turkish musicians, Scott Yoo explores the city.
Preview: S53 E15 | 0:30
Watch 2:28
Great Performances
How Does a Turkish Ney Get Created?
Alice Dade learns from Rifat Varo about how the Turkish reed flute gets made.
Clip: S53 E15 | 2:28
Watch 2:18
Great Performances
Turkish Court Music and the Kanun
Scott Yoo learns about the kanun and Turkish court music.
Clip: S53 E15 | 2:18
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Suffs
Recorded from Broadway, this musical tells the story of the American suffragist movement.
Episode: S53 E18
Great Performances
Now Hear This – “The Iceland Sound”
Scott Yoo crosses this sunlit, rainy, volcanic land of extremes to meet Icelandic composers.
Episode: S53 E16
Watch 53:55
Great Performances
Now Hear This – “The Call of Istanbul”
With a host of Turkish musicians, Scott Yoo explores the city.
Episode: S53 E15 | 53:55
Watch 53:55
Great Performances
Now Hear This – “Everyone Loves Joplin”
Scott Joplin was the king of ragtime, a new kind music for the turn of the 20th century.
Episode: S53 E13 | 53:55
Watch 2:44:20
Great Performances
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Nadine Sierra stars as Amina in Bellini’s tale of love lost and found.
Episode: S53 E12 | 2:44:20
Watch 53:54
Great Performances
Now Hear This – “Brahms: Free But Alone”
Scott Yoo journeys across Germany to find a window into Brahms’ inner life.
Episode: S53 E11 | 53:54
Watch 2:48:08
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Great Performances at the Met: The Amazing Adventures of Kavalier & Clay
In this adaptation of Michael Chabon’s novel, two Jewish cousins invent an anti-fascist superhero.
Episode: S53 E10 | 2:48:08
Watch 2:22:57
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Great Performances at the Met: La Bohème
Experience Zeffirelli’s beloved production set in 19th-century Paris.
Episode: S53 E9 | 2:22:57
Watch 54:45
Great Performances
Samara Joy at Royal Albert Hall
Samara Joy makes her much-anticipated debut at London’s legendary Royal Albert Hall.
Episode: S53 E8 | 54:45
Watch 1:54:25
Great Performances
Movies for Grownups® Awards 2026 with AARP
AARP’s Movies for Grownups hosted by Alan Cumming.
Episode: S53 E7 | 1:54:25