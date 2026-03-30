Great Performances at the Met: La Sonnambula

Extras
Scott Yoo hears "Helka" by the Icelandic composer Jón Leifs.
Scott Yoo learns how driftwood can be made into an iconic Icelandic instrument.
Alice Dade learns from Rifat Varo about how the Turkish reed flute gets made.
Scott Yoo learns about the kanun and Turkish court music.
With a host of Turkish musicians, Scott Yoo explores the city.
Chris Ware and Scott Yoo discuss the first recording of "The Entertainer."
In this reimagining of "Treemonisha," the West African kora take center stage.
Scott Joplin was the king of ragtime, a new kind music for the turn of the 20th century.
Nadine Sierra sings an excerpt from Amina’s Act II aria.
Johannes Moser and Scott Yoo perform Brahms' Double Concerto, 1st movement.
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Great Performances Season 53
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Great Performances Season 52
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Great Performances Season 51
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Great Performances Season 50
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Great Performances Season 49
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Great Performances Season 48
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Great Performances Season 47
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Great Performances Season 46
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Great Performances Season 45
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Great Performances Season 44
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Great Performances Season 43
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Great Performances Season 42
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Great Performances Season 41
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Great Performances Season 40
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Great Performances Season 39
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Great Performances Season 38
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Great Performances Season 37
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Great Performances Season 36
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Great Performances Season 35
Scott Yoo crosses this sunlit, rainy, volcanic land of extremes to meet Icelandic composers.
With a host of Turkish musicians, Scott Yoo explores the city.
Scott Joplin was the king of ragtime, a new kind music for the turn of the 20th century.
Scott Yoo journeys across Germany to find a window into Brahms’ inner life.
In this adaptation of Michael Chabon’s novel, two Jewish cousins invent an anti-fascist superhero.
Experience Zeffirelli’s beloved production set in 19th-century Paris.
Samara Joy makes her much-anticipated debut at London’s legendary Royal Albert Hall.
AARP’s Movies for Grownups hosted by Alan Cumming.
Ring in 2026 with the famed orchestra conducted by Yannick Nézet-Séguin hosted by Hugh Bonneville.
Experience the holiday classic in a new light.