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Great Performances

Great Performances at the Met: La Sonnambula

Season 53 Episode 12 | 2hr 44m 20s

Nadine Sierra stars as Amina in Bellini’s tale of love lost and found. This new production by Rolando Villazón—the tenor who has embarked on a second career as a director—retains the opera’s original setting in the Swiss Alps but uses its plot to explore the emotional and psychological valleys of the mind.

Aired: 04/11/26 | Expires: 04/27/26
Major series funding for GREAT PERFORMANCES is provided by The Joseph & Robert Cornell Memorial Foundation, the Anna-Maria and Stephen Kellen Arts Fund, the LuEsther T. Mertz Charitable Trust, Sue and Edgar Wachenheim III, Jody and John Arnhold, the Abra Prentice Foundation, The Starr Foundation, The Philip and Janice Levin Foundation, the Kate W. Cassidy Foundation, the Thea Petschek Iervolino Foundation, Seton J. Melvin, the Estate of Worthington Mayo-Smith, the Jack Lawrence Charitable Remainder Trust Worchell Lawrence, and Ellen and James S. Marcus.
Extras
Watch 3:19
Great Performances
Icelandic Percussion Instruments in "Helka" by Jón Leifs
Scott Yoo hears "Helka" by the Icelandic composer Jón Leifs.
Clip: S53 E16 | 3:19
Watch 4:57
Great Performances
An Icelandic Musical Instrument Made from Driftwood
Scott Yoo learns how driftwood can be made into an iconic Icelandic instrument.
Clip: S53 E16 | 4:57
Watch 2:28
Great Performances
How Does a Turkish Ney Get Created?
Alice Dade learns from Rifat Varo about how the Turkish reed flute gets made.
Clip: S53 E15 | 2:28
Watch 2:18
Great Performances
Turkish Court Music and the Kanun
Scott Yoo learns about the kanun and Turkish court music.
Clip: S53 E15 | 2:18
Watch 0:30
Great Performances
Now Hear This – “The Call of Istanbul” Preview
With a host of Turkish musicians, Scott Yoo explores the city.
Preview: S53 E15 | 0:30
Watch 4:20
Great Performances
The First Recording of Scott Joplin's "The Entertainer"
Chris Ware and Scott Yoo discuss the first recording of "The Entertainer."
Clip: S53 E13 | 4:20
Watch 3:09
Great Performances
West African Instruments in "Treemonisha"
In this reimagining of "Treemonisha," the West African kora take center stage.
Clip: S53 E13 | 3:09
Watch 0:30
Great Performances
Now Hear This – “Everyone Loves Joplin” Preview
Scott Joplin was the king of ragtime, a new kind music for the turn of the 20th century.
Preview: S53 E13 | 0:30
Watch 2:40
Great Performances
Nadine Sierra performs "Ah! non credea mirarti."
Nadine Sierra sings an excerpt from Amina’s Act II aria.
Clip: S53 E12 | 2:40
Watch 2:42
Great Performances
Johannes Moser and Scott Yoo perform Brahms' Double Concerto, 1st mvt.
Johannes Moser and Scott Yoo perform Brahms' Double Concerto, 1st movement.
Clip: S53 E11 | 2:42
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Great Performances
Now Hear This – “The Iceland Sound”
Scott Yoo crosses this sunlit, rainy, volcanic land of extremes to meet Icelandic composers.
Episode: S53 E16
Great Performances
Now Hear This – “The Call of Istanbul”
With a host of Turkish musicians, Scott Yoo explores the city.
Episode: S53 E15
Great Performances
Now Hear This – “Everyone Loves Joplin”
Scott Joplin was the king of ragtime, a new kind music for the turn of the 20th century.
Episode: S53 E13
Watch 53:54
Great Performances
Now Hear This – “Brahms: Free But Alone”
Scott Yoo journeys across Germany to find a window into Brahms’ inner life.
Episode: S53 E11 | 53:54
Watch 2:48:08
Great Performances
Great Performances at the Met: The Amazing Adventures of Kavalier & Clay
In this adaptation of Michael Chabon’s novel, two Jewish cousins invent an anti-fascist superhero.
Episode: S53 E10 | 2:48:08
Watch 2:22:57
Great Performances
Great Performances at the Met: La Bohème
Experience Zeffirelli’s beloved production set in 19th-century Paris.
Episode: S53 E9 | 2:22:57
Watch 54:45
Great Performances
Samara Joy at Royal Albert Hall
Samara Joy makes her much-anticipated debut at London’s legendary Royal Albert Hall.
Episode: S53 E8 | 54:45
Watch 1:54:25
Great Performances
Movies for Grownups® Awards 2026 with AARP
AARP’s Movies for Grownups hosted by Alan Cumming.
Episode: S53 E7 | 1:54:25
Watch 1:25:09
Great Performances
From Vienna: The New Year’s Celebration 2026
Ring in 2026 with the famed orchestra conducted by Yannick Nézet-Séguin hosted by Hugh Bonneville.
Episode: S53 E6 | 1:25:09
Watch 1:22:59
Great Performances
Nutcracker from English National Ballet
Experience the holiday classic in a new light.
Episode: S53 E5 | 1:22:59