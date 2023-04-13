Why Was Everybody Kung Fu Fighting In The 70s?

Extras
We explore the real history of the partition of India and Pakistan and the British crown.
What does “Running Up that Hill” tell us about the history of music royalties?
Our fascination with vampires has spanned centuries, but it didn’t all start with Dracula.
Why does blindness seems like a common thread among Black musicians?
A new wave of Native American comedies, by native peoples, are taking back the narrative.
Defining pansexuality can be tricky. Also, how do you distinguish between pan and bi?
Dirty Dancing is an iconic film from 1987, but do you remember what it’s really about?
We break down Hollywood’s new type of character: The Asian Himbo.
What does history tell us about the origins and evolution of Blaccent?
Latest Episodes
