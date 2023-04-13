100 WVIA Way
Historian's Take

The Untold Origins of the Black & Blind Musician

Season 1 Episode 7 | 7m 29s

There’s a long history of blind Black musicians in the US dating back to the 19th century, from Blind Tom to Ray Charles. Join recording artist Lachi and Professor Danielle Bainbridge to discuss the history on why blindness seems like a common thread among Black musicians. And how modern musicians have changed the narrative on disability in performance.

Aired: 07/13/22
Extras
Watch 9:29
Historian's Take
The Real History of the Partition in Ms. Marvel
We explore the real history of the partition of India and Pakistan and the British crown.
Episode: S1 E10 | 9:29
Watch 9:49
Historian's Take
Why Kate Bush’s Viral Success is Radical
What does “Running Up that Hill” tell us about the history of music royalties?
Episode: S1 E9 | 9:49
Watch 8:34
Historian's Take
The Surprising Origins of Vampires
Our fascination with vampires has spanned centuries, but it didn’t all start with Dracula.
Episode: S1 E8 | 8:34
Watch 9:39
Historian's Take
What We Can Learn From These Native American Comedies
A new wave of Native American comedies, by native peoples, are taking back the narrative.
Episode: S1 E5 | 9:39
Watch 11:50
Historian's Take
What Is Pansexuality And Why Is It So Popular In Modern TV
Defining pansexuality can be tricky. Also, how do you distinguish between pan and bi?
Episode: S1 E4 | 11:50
Watch 10:01
Historian's Take
What Does Dirty Dancing Have To Do With Abortion?
Dirty Dancing is an iconic film from 1987, but do you remember what it’s really about?
Episode: S1 E6 | 10:01
Watch 10:30
Historian's Take
What Is The Asian Himbo And Why Is This Character So Popular
We break down Hollywood’s new type of character: The Asian Himbo.
Episode: S1 E3 | 10:30
Watch 10:23
Historian's Take
Why Was Everybody Kung Fu Fighting In The 70s?
We unpack the history of how and why Black Kung Fu films became a sensation in the 1970s.
Episode: S1 E2 | 10:23
Watch 9:41
Historian's Take
What Is Blaccent And Why Do People Keep Using It?
What does history tell us about the origins and evolution of Blaccent?
Episode: S1 E1 | 9:41
