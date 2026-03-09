Bash and Fisher

Extras
David Rubenstein interviews renowned scholars and public figures in the U.S.
David Rubenstein uncovers the evolution of the American story.
Jeffrey Frank is a former senior editor at The New Yorker.
Fredrik Logevall is the author of JFK: Coming of Age in the American Century, 1917–1956.
Candice Millard offers an extraordinary account of President Garfield’s career.
Marie Arana is the author of LatinoLand, to be published in 2024.
Jonathan Darman is a former correspondent for Newsweek and the author of several books.
Leslie M. Harris is professor of history and African American studies at Northwestern.
Siddhartha Mukherjee is a professor of medicine at Columbia University.
Craig L. Symonds is professor of history emeritus at the United States Naval Academy.
Financial columnist Andrew Ross Sorkin discusses what led to "Black Tuesday."
Filmmaker Ken Burns explores the story of baseball and what it reveals about American history.
Author Benn Steil discusses the life and career of Henry Wallace.
Author Harold Holzer discusses the life and times of President Abraham Lincoln.
Author Doris Kearns Goodwin discusses her most recent book.
Author Tiya Miles discusses Harriet Tubman, from her birth to her activism and beyond.
Former U.N. Ambassador Stuart Eizenstat reflects on President Jimmy Carter's life and legacy.
Fareed Zakaria investigates the movements that have shaken norms while shaping the modern world.
Geraldo Cadava explores the history of Hispanic American voters from the 1960s to the present.
Author and historian Rick Atkinson discusses the American Revolution.