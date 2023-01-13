100 WVIA Way
Indie Alaska

Meet one of Alaska's longest Aurora Borealis Researchers

Season 11 Episode 15 | 6m 59s

Syun-Ichi Akasofu always had a curiosity for the aurora borealis. One day at the library, he discovered an essay about auroras written by Sydney Chapman, Akasofu wrote some questions to Chapman, and he replied by inviting Akasofu to study with him in Fairbanks, Alaska. This journey led him to publish books, create tours, and establish one of the top scientific research centers in the world.

Aired: 01/03/23
Extras
Watch 3:32
Indie Alaska
Rivers Without Fish: An Activist’s Mission to Restore Her Yukon River Community | INDIE ALASKA
Mackenzie Englishoe is dedicated to ensuring that future generations are connected to their culture.
Episode: S13 E2 | 3:32
Watch 5:26
Indie Alaska
This artist hopes you'll draw on your vintage clothes | INDIE ALASKA
Meet Meg Kelley, a freehand artist in Anchorage, Alaska.
Episode: S13 E1 | 5:26
Watch 5:28
Indie Alaska
Making Technicolor Glass Art From Upcycled Junk
Amy Vail grew up in a family of glass artists and continues the family legacy in Alaska.
Episode: S12 E9 | 5:28
Watch 19:22
Indie Alaska
Talk to the Tundra: How a Yup'ik Village Heals Together
Families come together to share stories and heal together in Toksook Bay, AK.
Episode: S12 E8 | 19:22
Watch 4:45
Indie Alaska
Living My Dream at Antiques Roadshow
Misty, a lifelong collector, has finally fulfilled her lifelong dream of experiencing the
Episode: S12 E7 | 4:45
Watch 6:31
Indie Alaska
I caught the worlds largest silver salmon with a pole spear
Katya Karankevich is breaking records in the spearfishing scene.
Episode: S12 E6 | 6:31
Watch 4:54
Indie Alaska
What it's like to go plastic-free in Alaska
Jennifer Gordon lives a minimal waste lifestyle repurposing almost every plastic she owns.
Episode: S12 E5 | 4:54
Watch 5:34
Indie Alaska
These Alaskans are using weed to heal humans and the planet
Alaska introduces legal cannabis cafes and industrial hemp farms with health in mind.
Episode: S12 E4 | 5:34
Watch 4:32
Indie Alaska
Crochet's comeback: A Siberian Yupik's modern twist
Meet Mek, a Siberian Yupik artist in Anchorage who is revolutionizing Alaska fashion.
Episode: S12 E3 | 4:32
Watch 4:00
Indie Alaska
What is a seed library? Are they saving Alaska’s gardens?
Milena Sevigny discusses how seed libraries are helping gardeners in Alaska.
Episode: S12 E2 | 4:00
