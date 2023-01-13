Meet one of Alaska's longest Aurora Borealis Researchers

Syun-Ichi Akasofu always had a curiosity for the aurora borealis. One day at the library, he discovered an essay about auroras written by Sydney Chapman, Akasofu wrote some questions to Chapman, and he replied by inviting Akasofu to study with him in Fairbanks, Alaska. This journey led him to publish books, create tours, and establish one of the top scientific research centers in the world.