Be Smart

The Paradox of Voting

Season 12 Episode 13 | 12m 40s

Political scientist Don Green joins Joe to figure out the complex psychological and social factors that motivate us to vote - or not to. They discuss how and why this decision making process may be in conflict with certain scientific principles of rational decision making. And why it is important to understand that. And why it’s important to vote!

Aired: 09/25/24
Extras
Watch 16:27
Be Smart
Why Do We Hate Certain Sounds
Why do certain sounds make some of us so upset?!
Episode: S12 E12 | 16:27
Watch 11:43
Be Smart
The Sun is NOT the Center of the Solar System
Despite what you may have heard or learned in school, the sun is NOT the center of the solar system.
Episode: S12 E11 | 11:43
Watch 10:23
Be Smart
Why You See Faces in Things
People see faces everywhere thanks to a quirk of the brain called visual pareidolia.
Episode: S12 E10 | 10:23
Watch 10:00
Be Smart
Why trees look like rivers and also blood vessels and also lightning…
Why do the same, self-repeating patterns appear in trees, rivers, lightning, and even our bodies?
Episode: S12 E9 | 10:00
Watch 4:13
Be Smart
You Are An Upside-Down Lobster
Here's why you aren't built like a lobster.
Episode: S2 E39 | 4:13
Watch 15:25
Be Smart
The Real (Weird) Way We See Numbers
Our animal brains deal with quantities in very specific, and fascinating, ways.
Episode: S12 E8 | 15:25
Watch 8:46
Be Smart
The Surprising Power of Sex in Evolution
Have you heard about Charles Darwin's lesser-know theory of evolution: sexual selection?
Episode: S12 E7 | 8:46
Watch 12:54
Be Smart
Computers Can Predict When You're Going to Die… Here's How
Can new technologies make death prediction even more accurate?
Episode: S12 E6 | 12:54
Watch 21:33
Be Smart
Can AI Help Us Talk to Whales?
AI may help us talk to whales soon. But should we?!
Episode: S12 E5 | 21:33
Watch 10:40
Be Smart
Measuring the Universe With a 14-Billion Light-Year Ruler
The cosmic distance ladder is the world’s longest ruler, built to measure the universe.
Episode: S12 E4 | 10:40
