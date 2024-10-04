The Paradox of Voting

Extras
Why do certain sounds make some of us so upset?!
Despite what you may have heard or learned in school, the sun is NOT the center of the solar system.
People see faces everywhere thanks to a quirk of the brain called visual pareidolia.
Why do the same, self-repeating patterns appear in trees, rivers, lightning, and even our bodies?
Our animal brains deal with quantities in very specific, and fascinating, ways.
Have you heard about Charles Darwin's lesser-know theory of evolution: sexual selection?
Can new technologies make death prediction even more accurate?
AI may help us talk to whales soon. But should we?!
The cosmic distance ladder is the world’s longest ruler, built to measure the universe.
