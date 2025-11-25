100 WVIA Way
Be Smart

(Almost) Everything You Learned About Genetics Is Wrong

Season 13 Episode 13 | 12m 37s

Think traits like eye color or tongue-rolling are simple genetics? Think again. From Mendel’s peas to modern DNA science, let’s talk about why most human traits aren’t just “dominant” or “recessive.” Eye color, red hair, earlobes, even cilantro—genetics is way messier (and cooler) than you learned in school.

Aired: 11/12/25
Extras
Watch 11:08
Be Smart
Mars Used to Be Blue... Then Something Happened
Why is the Martian sky red by day… but blue at sunset?
Episode: S13 E12 | 11:08
Watch 36:47
Be Smart
Be Smart about Autism
Is autism really on the rise—or are we just recognizing it more?
Episode: S13 E11 | 36:47
Watch 14:51
Be Smart
Why Seedless Fruit Is a Disaster Waiting To Happen
Seedless fruits are delicious, convenient… and completely unnatural.
Episode: S13 E10 | 14:51
Watch 21:13
Be Smart
The Randomness Crisis Threatening the Internet
What does randomness really mean? And why your digital life depend on it?
Episode: S13 E9 | 21:13
Watch 16:20
Be Smart
Blood Types Are Weirder Than You Think
Why do we have different blood types? And why do we have blood at all?
Episode: S13 E8 | 16:20
Watch 16:18
Be Smart
How Feathered Dinosaurs Accidentally Invented Flight
How did dinosaurs become birds—and what good is half a wing?
Episode: S13 E7 | 16:18
Watch 16:00
Be Smart
What Could We See with a Planet-Sized Telescope?
Just how big would a telescope need to be to actually see an alien world in detail?
Episode: S13 E6 | 16:00
Watch 26:19
Be Smart
The Argument for De-Extinction: Explained
Dire wolves are back—sort of.
Episode: S13 E5 | 26:19
Watch 16:53
Be Smart
Will Earth Run Out of Oxygen
The key enzyme behind photosynthesis isn’t actually all that great at its job.
Episode: S13 E4 | 16:53
Watch 16:40
Be Smart
What’s Inside the Oldest Rocks in the World?
The oldest rocks on Earth are more than just ancient—they’re time machines!
Episode: S13 E3 | 16:40
