Mars Used to Be Blue... Then Something Happened

Extras
Is autism really on the rise—or are we just recognizing it more?
Seedless fruits are delicious, convenient… and completely unnatural.
What does randomness really mean? And why your digital life depend on it?
Why do we have different blood types? And why do we have blood at all?
How did dinosaurs become birds—and what good is half a wing?
Just how big would a telescope need to be to actually see an alien world in detail?
The key enzyme behind photosynthesis isn’t actually all that great at its job.
The oldest rocks on Earth are more than just ancient—they’re time machines!
This is one of the weirdest mysteries of human evolution: Why do we have grandmas?
Latest Episodes
