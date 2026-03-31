Beauty Blooms

Extras
J visits a butterfly garden, finding inspiration for flower arrangements and a cocktail.
J shares ways to enjoy flowers for the Christmas Holidays - including projects and crafts.
Dried Flowers take center stage as J shares his favorite tips for drying fresh Flowers!
Become a flower tourist with J Schwanke and travel the flower world without leaving town.
J explores Innovations in the world of Flowers including technology and hybridization.
J hosts a savory swing through the herb garden – with fun and tasty projects!
J shares personal flower-themed collections: vases, hosta plants, trees, artwork and more!
J shares personal flower-themed collections: vases, hosta plants, trees, artwork and more!
J arranges blue Flowers – both natural and dyed – in this show about flowers of blue.
Flowers have a language all their own. J shares the meanings of flowers and their colors.
Latest Episodes
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All
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J Schwanke’s Life In Bloom Season 8
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J Schwanke’s Life In Bloom Season 7
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J Schwanke’s Life In Bloom Season 6
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J Schwanke’s Life In Bloom Season 5
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J Schwanke’s Life In Bloom Season 4
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J Schwanke’s Life In Bloom Season 3
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J Schwanke’s Life In Bloom Season 2
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J Schwanke’s Life In Bloom Season 1
An episode focused on kindness. Included: flower arranging, pet photography, cherry galette.
On location from Hawai’i: J visits a flower farm; flower breeding: a cocktail expert.
J tours the new San Francisco Flower Market. What is a flower buyer? Featured flower: Peony.
Large scale topiary at a botanical garden. Topiary history. Create personal topiary arrangements.
The global journey that many flowers make on their way to blooming in your home.
Wine paired with roses is the inspiration for this episode. Included Lost Fawn Winery.
Scientific research proves the benefits of flowers. Public radio host Shelley Irwin.
This episode revolves around the color Orange, a prevalent color in the world of blooms.
J celebrates 100 episodes. Favorite moments, viewer messages, 100 flower crowns.
J learns about the Aloha Spirit. Tropical flowers, vintage Aloha shirts, Chef Ed Kenney.