Days of Wine & Roses

Extras
J visits a butterfly garden, finding inspiration for flower arrangements and a cocktail.
J shares ways to enjoy flowers for the Christmas Holidays - including projects and crafts.
Dried Flowers take center stage as J shares his favorite tips for drying fresh Flowers!
Become a flower tourist with J Schwanke and travel the flower world without leaving town.
J explores Innovations in the world of Flowers including technology and hybridization.
J hosts a savory swing through the herb garden – with fun and tasty projects!
J shares personal flower-themed collections: vases, hosta plants, trees, artwork and more!
J shares personal flower-themed collections: vases, hosta plants, trees, artwork and more!
J arranges blue Flowers – both natural and dyed – in this show about flowers of blue.
Flowers have a language all their own. J shares the meanings of flowers and their colors.
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
J Schwanke’s Life In Bloom Season 8
-
J Schwanke’s Life In Bloom Season 7
-
J Schwanke’s Life In Bloom Season 6
-
J Schwanke’s Life In Bloom Season 5
-
J Schwanke’s Life In Bloom Season 4
-
J Schwanke’s Life In Bloom Season 3
-
J Schwanke’s Life In Bloom Season 2
-
J Schwanke’s Life In Bloom Season 1
On location from Hawai’i: J visits a flower farm; flower breeding: a cocktail expert.
An episode focused on kindness. Included: flower arranging, pet photography, cherry galette.
J tours the new San Francisco Flower Market. What is a flower buyer? Featured flower: Peony.
Large scale topiary at a botanical garden. Topiary history. Create personal topiary arrangements.
The global journey that many flowers make on their way to blooming in your home.
Flowers beautify any space – from a city installation to a desk. Also: Chef Trimmel Hawkins.
Scientific research proves the benefits of flowers. Public radio host Shelley Irwin.
Flowers & farms are on the agenda, including Idlewild Farm, a charming family flower farm.
J celebrates 100 episodes. Favorite moments, viewer messages, 100 flower crowns.
J learns about the Aloha Spirit. Tropical flowers, vintage Aloha shirts, Chef Ed Kenney.