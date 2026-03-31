100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
J Schwanke’s Life In Bloom

Kindness Blooms

Season 8 Episode 804 | 27m 16s

Kindness is the theme of this episode, reflected through flowers, and more. Easy flower arranging tips, pet photography, and how to embellish a wreath with flowers. Included: a recipe for a Cherry Galette.

Aired: 03/31/26 | Expires: 03/31/29
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
Watch 26:46
J Schwanke’s Life In Bloom
Butterflies in Bloom
J visits a butterfly garden, finding inspiration for flower arrangements and a cocktail.
Episode: S6 E601 | 26:46
Watch 26:31
J Schwanke’s Life In Bloom
Holidays for Blooms
J shares ways to enjoy flowers for the Christmas Holidays - including projects and crafts.
Episode: S5 E514 | 26:31
Watch 26:31
J Schwanke’s Life In Bloom
A Moment in Bloom
Dried Flowers take center stage as J shares his favorite tips for drying fresh Flowers!
Episode: S5 E504 | 26:31
Watch 26:31
J Schwanke’s Life In Bloom
Great Explorations
Become a flower tourist with J Schwanke and travel the flower world without leaving town.
Episode: S5 E502 | 26:31
Watch 26:31
J Schwanke’s Life In Bloom
Innovations in Bloom
J explores Innovations in the world of Flowers including technology and hybridization.
Episode: S5 E501 | 26:31
Watch 26:31
J Schwanke’s Life In Bloom
Herbs in Bloom
J hosts a savory swing through the herb garden – with fun and tasty projects!
Episode: S5 E503 | 26:31
Watch 26:31
J Schwanke’s Life In Bloom
Collections in Bloom
J shares personal flower-themed collections: vases, hosta plants, trees, artwork and more!
Episode: S5 E508 | 26:31
Watch 26:21
J Schwanke’s Life In Bloom
Fleur de la Vie
J shares personal flower-themed collections: vases, hosta plants, trees, artwork and more!
Episode: S5 E507 | 26:21
Watch 26:31
J Schwanke’s Life In Bloom
Am I Blue?
J arranges blue Flowers – both natural and dyed – in this show about flowers of blue.
Episode: S5 E506 | 26:31
Watch 26:31
J Schwanke’s Life In Bloom
Flower Tales
Flowers have a language all their own. J shares the meanings of flowers and their colors.
Episode: S5 E505 | 26:31
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • J Schwanke’s Life In Bloom Season 8
  • J Schwanke’s Life In Bloom Season 7
  • J Schwanke’s Life In Bloom Season 6
  • J Schwanke’s Life In Bloom Season 5
  • J Schwanke’s Life In Bloom Season 4
  • J Schwanke’s Life In Bloom Season 3
  • J Schwanke’s Life In Bloom Season 2
  • J Schwanke’s Life In Bloom Season 1
Watch 27:16
J Schwanke’s Life In Bloom
Flowers of Hawai’i
On location from Hawai’i: J visits a flower farm; flower breeding: a cocktail expert.
Episode: S8 E802 | 27:16
Watch 27:16
J Schwanke’s Life In Bloom
Blooms by the Bay
J tours the new San Francisco Flower Market. What is a flower buyer? Featured flower: Peony.
Episode: S8 E803 | 27:16
Watch 27:16
J Schwanke’s Life In Bloom
Topiary in Bloom
Large scale topiary at a botanical garden. Topiary history. Create personal topiary arrangements.
Episode: S8 E801 | 27:16
Watch 27:16
J Schwanke’s Life In Bloom
One Hundred Blooms
J celebrates 100 episodes. Favorite moments, viewer messages, 100 flower crowns.
Episode: S8 E805 | 27:16
Watch 27:16
J Schwanke’s Life In Bloom
Aloha in Bloom
J learns about the Aloha Spirit. Tropical flowers, vintage Aloha shirts, Chef Ed Kenney.
Episode: S8 E806 | 27:16
Watch 27:16
J Schwanke’s Life In Bloom
Farms & Flowers
Flowers & farms are on the agenda, including Idlewild Farm, a charming family flower farm.
Episode: S8 E813 | 27:16
Watch 27:16
J Schwanke’s Life In Bloom
Flowers by the Ocean
The global journey that many flowers make on their way to blooming in your home.
Episode: S8 E809 | 27:16
Watch 27:16
J Schwanke’s Life In Bloom
Days of Wine & Roses
Wine paired with roses is the inspiration for this episode. Included Lost Fawn Winery.
Episode: S8 E810 | 27:16
Watch 27:16
J Schwanke’s Life In Bloom
Beauty Blooms
Flowers beautify any space – from a city installation to a desk. Also: Chef Trimmel Hawkins.
Episode: S8 E807 | 27:16
Watch 27:16
J Schwanke’s Life In Bloom
Orange Crush
This episode revolves around the color Orange, a prevalent color in the world of blooms.
Episode: S8 E811 | 27:16