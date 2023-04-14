100 WVIA Way
The Kate

Desmond Child

Season 4 Episode 404 | 56m 27s

Songwriter/producer Desmond Child performss his massive hits, from Bon Jovi’s “Livin’ on a Prayer,” to Aerosmith’s “Dude (Looks Like a Lady)” and “Angel,” to a rowdy Ricky Martin medley. Child shares rarely-told stories of these collaborations and is joined by guests Mandy Gonzalez and Deborah Cox.

Aired: 05/07/19 | Expires: 05/07/23
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Watch 57:51
The Kate
Marc Broussard
The Louisiana native wows with his R&B-inflected voice and New Orleans-style band.
Episode: S3 E302 | 57:51
Watch 56:44
The Kate
Joseph
Sisters Natalie Schepman and Allison and Meegan Closner perform with delicacy and power.
Episode: S5 E503 | 56:44
Watch 56:31
The Kate
Marty Stuart & his Fabulous Superlatives
Marty Stuart & his Fabulous Superlatives share songs, stories, and “hillbilly surf” music!
Episode: S5 E501 | 56:31
Watch 57:37
The Kate
Delbert McClinton and the Self-Made Men + Dana
Delbert McClinton returns with a swaggering and swingin’ set of music.
Episode: S5 E502 | 57:37
Watch 57:35
The Kate
Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe
Singer/saxophonist Karl Densonand Tiny Universe perform their jazz-funk jams.
Episode: S5 E506 | 57:35
Watch 57:10
The Kate
Rosanne Cash
Rosanne Cash uses lyrics as paints and her voice as the brush to create a sonic portrait.
Episode: S2 E206 | 57:10
Watch 55:58
The Kate
Darlene Love
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Darlene Love and her band perform.
Episode: S2 E202 | 55:58
Watch 56:16
The Kate
Mary Lambert
Mary Lambert moves audiences with her powerful prose, humor, and compassion.
Episode: S2 E204 | 56:16
Watch 56:04
The Kate
Kiefer Sutherland
Kiefer Sutherland performs his outlaw county/Americana inspired songs.
Episode: S2 E203 | 56:04
Watch 56:00
The Kate
Maurice Hines
Famed tap dancer and performer Maurice Hines entertains, with stories, songs and dance.
Episode: S2 E205 | 56:00
Watch 55:47
The Kate
Nancy And Beth
Actors/singers Megan MullalyStephanie Hunt perform as the band Nancy And Beth.
Episode: S3 E301 | 55:47
Watch 57:34
The Kate
John Oates
John Oates performs hits and music from his new bluesy roots album, Arkansas.
Episode: S3 E306 | 57:34
Watch 57:10
The Kate
Jarrod Spector and Kelli Barrett
Two Broadway stars share their love story in song.
Episode: S3 E304 | 57:10
Watch 57:10
The Kate
Black Violin
This gifted duo combines classical with hip-hop — and attracts fans of both genres.
Episode: S3 E303 | 57:10
Watch 56:56
The Kate
Jimmy Webb with Special Guest Ashley Campbell
The legendary Grammy-winning songwriter shares hits and humorous musical stories.
Episode: S3 E305 | 56:56