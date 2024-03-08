100 WVIA Way
The Kate

Marty Stuart & his Fabulous Superlatives

Season 5 Episode 501 | 56m 31s

Marty Stuart & his Fabulous Superlatives share hits, favorites, stories, and a world premiere - their “hillbilly surf” music! The Grammy-winning singer, songwriter and musician is living, breathing country-music history. Hear songs “Tempted”, “The Whiskey Ain’t Workin’ Anymore”, “Six White Horses”, “Hobo’s Prayer”, “Time Won’t Wait” and more.

Aired: 04/05/20 | Expires: 04/05/26
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Watch 56:44
The Kate
Joseph
Sisters Natalie Schepman and Allison and Meegan Closner perform with delicacy and power.
Episode: S5 E503 | 56:44
Watch 57:34
The Kate
John Oates
John Oates performs hits and music from his new bluesy roots album, Arkansas.
Episode: S3 E306 | 57:34
Watch 57:10
The Kate
Jarrod Spector and Kelli Barrett
Two Broadway stars share their love story in song.
Episode: S3 E304 | 57:10
Watch 56:56
The Kate
Jimmy Webb with Special Guest Ashley Campbell
The legendary Grammy-winning songwriter shares hits and humorous musical stories.
Episode: S3 E305 | 56:56
Watch 55:47
The Kate
Nancy And Beth
Actors/singers Megan MullalyStephanie Hunt perform as the band Nancy And Beth.
Episode: S3 E301 | 55:47
Watch 57:10
The Kate
Black Violin
This gifted duo combines classical with hip-hop — and attracts fans of both genres.
Episode: S3 E303 | 57:10
Watch 57:51
The Kate
Marc Broussard
The Louisiana native wows with his R&B-inflected voice and New Orleans-style band.
Episode: S3 E302 | 57:51
Watch 57:35
The Kate
Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe
Singer/saxophonist Karl Densonand Tiny Universe perform their jazz-funk jams.
Episode: S5 E506 | 57:35
Watch 56:15
The Kate
Kandace Springs
Kandace Springs brings a mix of jazz, soul and pop with her all-female band.
Episode: S5 E505 | 56:15
Watch 57:26
The Kate
The Wood Brothers
Brothers Oliver and Chris Wood, and Jano Rix deliver an undeniably uninhibited concert.
Episode: S5 E504 | 57:26
