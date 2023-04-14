100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Kate

Owen and Moley Ó Súilleabháin

Season 4 Episode 402 | 56m 28s

Irish brothers and witty masters of music Owen and Mícheál “Moley” Ó Súilleabháin move among the sacred and traditional songs of their homeland like “Wild Mountain Thyme (Go Lassie Go),” modern covers of Van Morrison and Morrissey, and their own original material with an ease akin to breathing.

Aired: 05/07/19 | Expires: 05/07/23
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
Watch 57:34
The Kate
John Oates
John Oates performs hits and music from his new bluesy roots album, Arkansas.
Episode: S3 E306 | 57:34
Watch 57:10
The Kate
Jarrod Spector and Kelli Barrett
Two Broadway stars share their love story in song.
Episode: S3 E304 | 57:10
Watch 57:10
The Kate
Black Violin
This gifted duo combines classical with hip-hop — and attracts fans of both genres.
Episode: S3 E303 | 57:10
Watch 56:56
The Kate
Jimmy Webb with Special Guest Ashley Campbell
The legendary Grammy-winning songwriter shares hits and humorous musical stories.
Episode: S3 E305 | 56:56
Watch 57:51
The Kate
Marc Broussard
The Louisiana native wows with his R&B-inflected voice and New Orleans-style band.
Episode: S3 E302 | 57:51
Watch 56:44
The Kate
Joseph
Sisters Natalie Schepman and Allison and Meegan Closner perform with delicacy and power.
Episode: S5 E503 | 56:44
Watch 55:47
The Kate
Nancy And Beth
Actors/singers Megan MullalyStephanie Hunt perform as the band Nancy And Beth.
Episode: S3 E301 | 55:47
Watch 57:35
The Kate
Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe
Singer/saxophonist Karl Densonand Tiny Universe perform their jazz-funk jams.
Episode: S5 E506 | 57:35
Watch 56:15
The Kate
Kandace Springs
Kandace Springs brings a mix of jazz, soul and pop with her all-female band.
Episode: S5 E505 | 56:15
Watch 57:26
The Kate
The Wood Brothers
Brothers Oliver and Chris Wood, and Jano Rix deliver an undeniably uninhibited concert.
Episode: S5 E504 | 57:26
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Season 5
  • Season 4
  • Season 3
  • Season 2
  • Season 1
Watch 56:44
The Kate
Joseph
Sisters Natalie Schepman and Allison and Meegan Closner perform with delicacy and power.
Episode: S5 E503 | 56:44
Watch 57:34
The Kate
John Oates
John Oates performs hits and music from his new bluesy roots album, Arkansas.
Episode: S3 E306 | 57:34
Watch 57:10
The Kate
Jarrod Spector and Kelli Barrett
Two Broadway stars share their love story in song.
Episode: S3 E304 | 57:10
Watch 56:56
The Kate
Jimmy Webb with Special Guest Ashley Campbell
The legendary Grammy-winning songwriter shares hits and humorous musical stories.
Episode: S3 E305 | 56:56
Watch 57:36
The Kate
Jane Lynch
Jane Lynch takes to The Kate stage with her comedy cabaret See Jane Sing!
Episode: S2 E201 | 57:36
Watch 56:16
The Kate
Mary Lambert
Mary Lambert moves audiences with her powerful prose, humor, and compassion.
Episode: S2 E204 | 56:16
Watch 56:04
The Kate
Kiefer Sutherland
Kiefer Sutherland performs his outlaw county/Americana inspired songs.
Episode: S2 E203 | 56:04
Watch 55:58
The Kate
Darlene Love
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Darlene Love and her band perform.
Episode: S2 E202 | 55:58
Watch 55:47
The Kate
Nancy And Beth
Actors/singers Megan MullalyStephanie Hunt perform as the band Nancy And Beth.
Episode: S3 E301 | 55:47
Watch 57:10
The Kate
Rosanne Cash
Rosanne Cash uses lyrics as paints and her voice as the brush to create a sonic portrait.
Episode: S2 E206 | 57:10