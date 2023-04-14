100 WVIA Way
The Kate

Shelia E.

Season 4 Episode 401 | 56m 28s

World-class drummer and 1980’s superstar Sheila E. follows her own beat, connecting with her audience as she and her band shares her talent and message of love. Sheila E.’s energy is unbridled as she delights with “The Glamorous Life,” “A Love Bizarre,” funk hits, and a personal tribute to Prince.

Aired: 05/07/19 | Expires: 05/07/23
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Watch 55:47
The Kate
Nancy And Beth
Actors/singers Megan MullalyStephanie Hunt perform as the band Nancy And Beth.
Episode: S3 E301 | 55:47
Watch 57:34
The Kate
John Oates
John Oates performs hits and music from his new bluesy roots album, Arkansas.
Episode: S3 E306 | 57:34
Watch 57:10
The Kate
Jarrod Spector and Kelli Barrett
Two Broadway stars share their love story in song.
Episode: S3 E304 | 57:10
Watch 57:10
The Kate
Black Violin
This gifted duo combines classical with hip-hop — and attracts fans of both genres.
Episode: S3 E303 | 57:10
Watch 56:56
The Kate
Jimmy Webb with Special Guest Ashley Campbell
The legendary Grammy-winning songwriter shares hits and humorous musical stories.
Episode: S3 E305 | 56:56
Watch 57:51
The Kate
Marc Broussard
The Louisiana native wows with his R&B-inflected voice and New Orleans-style band.
Episode: S3 E302 | 57:51
Watch 56:44
The Kate
Joseph
Sisters Natalie Schepman and Allison and Meegan Closner perform with delicacy and power.
Episode: S5 E503 | 56:44
Watch 56:31
The Kate
Marty Stuart & his Fabulous Superlatives
Marty Stuart & his Fabulous Superlatives share songs, stories, and “hillbilly surf” music!
Episode: S5 E501 | 56:31
Watch 57:37
The Kate
Delbert McClinton and the Self-Made Men + Dana
Delbert McClinton returns with a swaggering and swingin’ set of music.
Episode: S5 E502 | 57:37
Watch 57:35
The Kate
Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe
Singer/saxophonist Karl Densonand Tiny Universe perform their jazz-funk jams.
Episode: S5 E506 | 57:35
Watch 57:10
The Kate
Rosanne Cash
Rosanne Cash uses lyrics as paints and her voice as the brush to create a sonic portrait.
Episode: S2 E206 | 57:10
Watch 55:58
The Kate
Darlene Love
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Darlene Love and her band perform.
Episode: S2 E202 | 55:58
Watch 57:36
The Kate
Jane Lynch
Jane Lynch takes to The Kate stage with her comedy cabaret See Jane Sing!
Episode: S2 E201 | 57:36