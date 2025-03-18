100 WVIA Way
Keystone Edition

BizPitch: Campus Innovators

Season 2024 Episode 26

Keystone Edition Business will visit Bucknell University for a one-hour special as student entrepreneurs compete for prizes for their ideas for innovative products and services. See what the youngest and most innovative aspiring entrepreneurs are starting up at this college campus in central Pennsylvania!

Aired: 04/13/25
Keystone Edition
American Dreams - Join us Live!
Join us on April 24th for the taping of Keystone Edition Arts, live from Misericordia University!
Keystone Edition
BizPitch: Campus Innovators - Preview
Watch Monday, April 14, 2025 at 7pm on WVIA TV
Keystone Edition
Community Canvas - Preview
Watch Monday, March 24th at 7pm on WVIA TV
Keystone Edition
Preventing Teen Suicide - Preview
Watch Monday, March 17th at 7pm on WVIA TV
Keystone Edition
Preventing Teen Suicide - Overview
Suicide is a leading cause of death for teens. Unfortunately, suicides in children are on the rise.
Keystone Edition
Women Building the Future - Preview
Watch Monday, March 10th at 7pm on WVIA TV
Keystone Edition
Women in Skilled Trades: Career Paths and Opportunities
Exploring career paths for women in skilled trades & growing demand for construction professionals
Keystone Edition
Mentorship & Opportunities for Women in Skilled Trades
The role of mentorship in supporting women pursuing careers in skilled trades and construction.
Keystone Edition
Breaking Barriers: A Woman’s Journey in Industrial Engineering
Alyssa Crawford shares her journey as a control engineer in a male-dominated industry.
Keystone Edition
Women in Skilled Trades: Closing the Workforce Gap
Training programs empower women to enter in-demand skilled trades like plumbing, electrical, HVAC
Keystone Edition
American Dreams
We explore examples of art that have effectively promoted civic responsibility
Episode: S2024 E28
Keystone Edition
Community Canvas: The Murals that Define Us
How murals provide a sense of place in communities, connecting us to our past, present and future.
Episode: S2024 E24
Keystone Edition
Preventing Teen Suicide
Suicide is a leading cause of death for teens. Unfortunately, suicides in children are on the rise.
Episode: S2024 E23 | 26:59
Keystone Edition
Women Building the Future
Explore how women are building the future through mentorship, education, and industry support.
Episode: S2024 E22 | 26:59
Keystone Edition
On the Fringe of Ireland
Scranton Fringe Festival announced a cultural exchange program with Scranton's sister city in Irelan
Episode: S2024 E21 | 26:59
Keystone Edition
Backstage Pass
We talk with people who work behind the scenes and impact how we experience artistic productions
Episode: S2024 E20 | 26:59
Keystone Edition
Treating Pediatric Cancer
Pediatric cancer is relatively rare, but it can be effectively treated and often cured.
Episode: S2024 E19 | 26:59
Keystone Edition
Creative Entrepreneurship: Passion to Profit
The arts can be perceived as a career where people choose passion over profit.
Episode: S2024 E18 | 27:00
Keystone Edition
Homelessness in NEPA
Can these organizations keep up with the rising need and changing laws?
Episode: S2024 E17 | 27:00
Keystone Edition
Beyond Paper: The Artistry Within
Paper is a very common material to use when creating, but that doesn't mean it's boring!
Episode: S2024 E16 | 26:59