BizPitch: Campus Innovators

Join us on April 24th for the taping of Keystone Edition Arts, live from Misericordia University!
Watch Monday, April 14, 2025 at 7pm on WVIA TV
Watch Monday, March 24th at 7pm on WVIA TV
Watch Monday, March 17th at 7pm on WVIA TV
Suicide is a leading cause of death for teens. Unfortunately, suicides in children are on the rise.
Watch Monday, March 10th at 7pm on WVIA TV
Exploring career paths for women in skilled trades & growing demand for construction professionals
The role of mentorship in supporting women pursuing careers in skilled trades and construction.
Alyssa Crawford shares her journey as a control engineer in a male-dominated industry.
Training programs empower women to enter in-demand skilled trades like plumbing, electrical, HVAC
Latest Episodes
We explore examples of art that have effectively promoted civic responsibility
How murals provide a sense of place in communities, connecting us to our past, present and future.
Explore how women are building the future through mentorship, education, and industry support.
Scranton Fringe Festival announced a cultural exchange program with Scranton's sister city in Irelan
We talk with people who work behind the scenes and impact how we experience artistic productions
Pediatric cancer is relatively rare, but it can be effectively treated and often cured.
The arts can be perceived as a career where people choose passion over profit.
Can these organizations keep up with the rising need and changing laws?
Paper is a very common material to use when creating, but that doesn't mean it's boring!