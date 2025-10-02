100 WVIA Way
Keystone Edition

Caregiving: Navigating the Challenges

Season 2025 Episode 1 | 54m 59s

More than 63 million Americans provide care for loved ones—and 1.5 million of them live in Pennsylvania. In this episode of Keystone Edition Reports, host Julie Sidoni leads a powerful discussion on the realities of caregiving—its challenges, financial impact, and the vital need for community support.

Aired: 10/01/25
Watch 3:01
Keystone Edition
Pennsylvania’s Trails: A Path to Wellness, Tourism, and Economic Growth
PA's trails boost wellness, tourism, and bring $19B to the state economy.
Clip: S2024 E29 | 3:01
Watch 12:28
Keystone Edition
Trails as Pathways to Community and Economic Growth
How trails are transforming NEPA’s towns, tourism, and local economy.
Clip: S2024 E29 | 12:28
Watch 8:44
Keystone Edition
Reviving Duryea: Trails, History, and Economic Growth
Duryea's trails transform swampland into a vibrant recreation and economic hub.
Clip: S2024 E29 | 8:44
Watch 0:30
Keystone Edition
Hot on the Trails - Preview
Watch Monday, May 5th at 7pm on WVIA TV
Preview: S2024 E29 | 0:30
Watch 26:59
Keystone Edition
Striking the Right Notes
Explore inspiring examples of organizations that cultivate a vibrant sense of community
Episode: S2024 E32 | 26:59
Watch 26:59
Keystone Edition
Brain Injuries: Thinking of the Solution
Brain injuries can range from mild to severe, with lasting effects in some cases.
Episode: S2024 E31 | 26:59
Watch 26:59
Keystone Edition
Harvesting Innovation: The Future of Farming
PA is at the forefront of a farming renaissance, emphasizing sustainability, innovation & engagement
Episode: S2024 E30 | 26:59
Watch 26:59
Keystone Edition
Hot on the Trails
What do trails do for a town? Are more people hiking than ever before?
Episode: S2024 E29 | 26:59
Watch 55:59
Keystone Edition
American Dreams
We explore examples of art that have effectively promoted civic responsibility
Episode: S2024 E28 | 55:59
Watch 26:59
Keystone Edition
Aging and Your Eyes
Regular eye exams are essential for protecting eye health as you age.
Episode: S2024 E27 | 26:59
Watch 55:59
Keystone Edition
BizPitch: Campus Innovators
See what the youngest and most innovative aspiring entrepreneurs are starting up!
Episode: S2024 E26 | 55:59
Watch 26:59
Keystone Edition
Clearing the Air on Legalizing Marijuana
We'll take a closer look at the issue of legalizing Marijuana in Pennsylvania.
Episode: S2024 E25 | 26:59
Watch 26:59
Keystone Edition
Community Canvas: The Murals that Define Us
How murals provide a sense of place in communities, connecting us to our past, present and future.
Episode: S2024 E24 | 26:59
Watch 26:59
Keystone Edition
Preventing Teen Suicide
Suicide is a leading cause of death for teens. Unfortunately, suicides in children are on the rise.
Episode: S2024 E23 | 26:59