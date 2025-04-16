100 WVIA Way
Keystone Edition

Harvesting Innovation: The Future of Farming

Season 2024 Episode 30

Pennsylvania is at the forefront of a farming renaissance that emphasizes sustainability innovation, and community engagement. From drones scanning fields to robots that do the seeding, watering, and harvesting, the modern day farmer is getting some help in the fields. These advancements help farmers work more efficiently and lead to better food on your table.

Aired: 05/11/25
Keystone Edition
Brain Injuries: Thinking of the Solution
Brain injuries can range from mild to severe, with lasting effects in some cases.
Episode: S2024 E31
Keystone Edition
Hot on the Trails
What do trails do for a town? Are more people hiking than ever before?
Episode: S2024 E29
Keystone Edition
American Dreams
We explore examples of art that have effectively promoted civic responsibility
Episode: S2024 E28
Watch 26:59
Keystone Edition
Aging and Your Eyes
Regular eye exams are essential for protecting eye health as you age.
Episode: S2024 E27 | 26:59
Watch 55:59
Keystone Edition
BizPitch: Campus Innovators
See what the youngest and most innovative aspiring entrepreneurs are starting up!
Episode: S2024 E26 | 55:59
Watch 26:59
Keystone Edition
Clearing the Air on Legalizing Marijuana
We'll take a closer look at the issue of legalizing Marijuana in Pennsylvania.
Episode: S2024 E25 | 26:59
Watch 26:59
Keystone Edition
Community Canvas: The Murals that Define Us
How murals provide a sense of place in communities, connecting us to our past, present and future.
Episode: S2024 E24 | 26:59
Watch 26:59
Keystone Edition
Preventing Teen Suicide
Suicide is a leading cause of death for teens. Unfortunately, suicides in children are on the rise.
Episode: S2024 E23 | 26:59
Watch 26:59
Keystone Edition
Women Building the Future
Explore how women are building the future through mentorship, education, and industry support.
Episode: S2024 E22 | 26:59
Watch 26:59
Keystone Edition
On the Fringe of Ireland
Scranton Fringe Festival announced a cultural exchange program with Scranton's sister city in Irelan
Episode: S2024 E21 | 26:59