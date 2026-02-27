Online Betting: Gambling with Our Future?

Extras
Watch Monday, March 23rd at 7pm on WVIA TV
Watch Monday, February 16th at 7pm on WVIA TV
Mark Duda on leadership, discipline, and choosing impact over fame.
A celebration of the inspiring life and career of Lackawanna College football Coach Mark Duda.
Mark Duda reflects on Parkinson’s, retirement, and integrity in leadership.
Mark Duda reflects on his journey from small-town football to the NFL.
Watch Monday, January 19th at 7pm on WVIA TV
Nick Revel & Sophie Till
Striking the Right Notes - Overview
Conductology - Keystone Edition Arts
How often have you heard the phrase "data center" lately?
Exploring realities of caregiving: challenges, financial impact, vital need for community support.
Explore inspiring examples of organizations that cultivate a vibrant sense of community
Brain injuries can range from mild to severe, with lasting effects in some cases.
PA is at the forefront of a farming renaissance, emphasizing sustainability, innovation & engagement
What do trails do for a town? Are more people hiking than ever before?
We explore examples of art that have effectively promoted civic responsibility
Regular eye exams are essential for protecting eye health as you age.
See what the youngest and most innovative aspiring entrepreneurs are starting up!