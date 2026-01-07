100 WVIA Way
Keystone Edition

Legendary Coach Mark Duda

Season 2026 Episode 1

Mark Duda helped produce more than 450 NCAA Division I athletes, and more than 25 players who went on to sign NFL contracts. After his recent Parkinson's diagnosis, Duda retired at the end of the 2025 season. His work on and off the field has encouraged countless young men to become the best versions of themselves at home, in the classroom and out in the community.

Aired: 01/18/26
Watch 0:30
Keystone Edition
Legendary Coach Mark Duda - Preview
Watch Monday, January 19th at 7pm on WVIA TV
Preview: S2026 E1 | 0:30
Watch 5:48
Keystone Edition
Nick Revel & Sophie Till
Nick Revel & Sophie Till
Clip: S2024 E32 | 5:48
Overview
Keystone Edition
Overview
Striking the Right Notes - Overview
Clip: S2024 E32 | 1:48
Conductology
Keystone Edition
Conductology
Conductology - Keystone Edition Arts
Clip: S2024 E32 | 7:09
Watch 0:30
Keystone Edition
Striking the Right Notes - Preview
Watch Monday, May 26th at 7pm on WVIA TV
Preview: S2024 E32 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Keystone Edition
Brain Injuries - Preview
Watch Monday, May 19th at 7pm on WVIA TV
Preview: S2024 E31 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Keystone Edition
Harvesting Innovation - Preview
Watch Monday, May 12th at 7pm on WVIA TV
Preview: S2024 E30 | 0:30
Watch 3:01
Keystone Edition
Pennsylvania’s Trails: A Path to Wellness, Tourism, and Economic Growth
PA's trails boost wellness, tourism, and bring $19B to the state economy.
Clip: S2024 E29 | 3:01
Watch 12:28
Keystone Edition
Trails as Pathways to Community and Economic Growth
How trails are transforming NEPA’s towns, tourism, and local economy.
Clip: S2024 E29 | 12:28
Watch 8:44
Keystone Edition
Reviving Duryea: Trails, History, and Economic Growth
Duryea's trails transform swampland into a vibrant recreation and economic hub.
Clip: S2024 E29 | 8:44
Watch 54:59
Keystone Edition
Caregiving: Navigating the Challenges
Exploring realities of caregiving: challenges, financial impact, vital need for community support.
Episode: S2025 E1 | 54:59
Watch 26:59
Keystone Edition
Striking the Right Notes
Explore inspiring examples of organizations that cultivate a vibrant sense of community
Episode: S2024 E32 | 26:59
Watch 26:59
Keystone Edition
Brain Injuries: Thinking of the Solution
Brain injuries can range from mild to severe, with lasting effects in some cases.
Episode: S2024 E31 | 26:59
Watch 26:59
Keystone Edition
Harvesting Innovation: The Future of Farming
PA is at the forefront of a farming renaissance, emphasizing sustainability, innovation & engagement
Episode: S2024 E30 | 26:59
Watch 26:59
Keystone Edition
Hot on the Trails
What do trails do for a town? Are more people hiking than ever before?
Episode: S2024 E29 | 26:59
American Dreams
Keystone Edition
American Dreams
We explore examples of art that have effectively promoted civic responsibility
Episode: S2024 E28 | 55:59
Watch 26:59
Keystone Edition
Aging and Your Eyes
Regular eye exams are essential for protecting eye health as you age.
Episode: S2024 E27 | 26:59
Watch 55:59
Keystone Edition
BizPitch: Campus Innovators
See what the youngest and most innovative aspiring entrepreneurs are starting up!
Episode: S2024 E26 | 55:59
Watch 26:59
Keystone Edition
Clearing the Air on Legalizing Marijuana
We'll take a closer look at the issue of legalizing Marijuana in Pennsylvania.
Episode: S2024 E25 | 26:59
Watch 26:59
Keystone Edition
Community Canvas: The Murals that Define Us
How murals provide a sense of place in communities, connecting us to our past, present and future.
Episode: S2024 E24 | 26:59