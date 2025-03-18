Clearing the Air on Legalizing Marijuana

Extras
Join us on April 24th for the taping of Keystone Edition Arts, live from Misericordia University!
Exploring how murals reflect community identity through research, photography, and public engagement
Lycoming Arts fosters community engagement through public art, festivals, and cultural initiatives.
Scranton Tomorrow’s mural program fosters community engagement, history, and economic growth.
We explore examples of art that have effectively promoted civic responsibility
Regular eye exams are essential for protecting eye health as you age.
See what the youngest and most innovative aspiring entrepreneurs are starting up!
How murals provide a sense of place in communities, connecting us to our past, present and future.
Suicide is a leading cause of death for teens. Unfortunately, suicides in children are on the rise.
Explore how women are building the future through mentorship, education, and industry support.
Scranton Fringe Festival announced a cultural exchange program with Scranton's sister city in Irelan
We talk with people who work behind the scenes and impact how we experience artistic productions
Pediatric cancer is relatively rare, but it can be effectively treated and often cured.
The arts can be perceived as a career where people choose passion over profit.