100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Keystone Edition

Brain Injuries: Thinking of the Solution

Season 2024 Episode 31

A brain injury is damage to the brain caused by an external force or internal condition, affecting its function. It can result from trauma (traumatic brain injury, or TBI) such as a fall, car accident, or blow to the head, or from non-traumatic causes like stroke, infection,or lack of oxygen. Symptoms vary depending on the severity and area of the brain affected and may include headaches, memory l

Aired: 05/18/25
Extras
Watch 0:30
Keystone Edition
Brain Injuries - Preview
Watch Monday, May 19th at 7pm on WVIA TV
Preview: S2024 E31 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Keystone Edition
Harvesting Innovation - Preview
Watch Monday, May 12th at 7pm on WVIA TV
Preview: S2024 E30 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Keystone Edition
Hot on the Trails - Preview
Watch Monday, May 5th at 7pm on WVIA TV
Preview: S2024 E29 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Keystone Edition
American Dreams - Join us Live!
Join us on April 24th for the taping of Keystone Edition Arts, live from Misericordia University!
Preview: S2024 E28 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Keystone Edition
American Dreams - Preview
Watch Monday, April 28th at 7pm on WVIA TV
Preview: S2024 E28 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Keystone Edition
Aging and Your Eyes
Watch Monday, April 21st at 7pm on WVIA TV
Preview: S2024 E27 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Keystone Edition
BizPitch: Campus Innovators - Preview
Watch Monday, April 14, 2025 at 7pm on WVIA TV
Preview: S2024 E26 | 0:30
Watch 11:30
Keystone Edition
Risks, Roadblocks & Research
Experts and lawmakers debate cannabis safety, science, and legalization in PA.
Clip: S2024 E25 | 11:30
Watch 3:19
Keystone Edition
The Push to Legalize Cannabis in Pennsylvania
Cannabis legalization sparks debate over health, safety, and state revenue.
Clip: S2024 E25 | 3:19
Watch 10:14
Keystone Edition
Science, Safety, and Society: The Future of Cannabis Education and Legalization
A look into cannabis education, career paths, legalization concerns, and public health implications.
Clip: S2024 E25 | 10:14
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Keystone Edition Season 2024
  • Keystone Edition Season 2023
  • Keystone Edition Season 2022
  • Keystone Edition Season 2021
  • Keystone Edition Season 2020
  • Keystone Edition Season 2019
  • Short Takes Season 7
Keystone Edition
Harvesting Innovation: The Future of Farming
PA is at the forefront of a farming renaissance, emphasizing sustainability, innovation & engagement
Episode: S2024 E30
Keystone Edition
Hot on the Trails
What do trails do for a town? Are more people hiking than ever before?
Episode: S2024 E29
Keystone Edition
American Dreams
We explore examples of art that have effectively promoted civic responsibility
Episode: S2024 E28
Watch 26:59
Keystone Edition
Aging and Your Eyes
Regular eye exams are essential for protecting eye health as you age.
Episode: S2024 E27 | 26:59
Watch 55:59
Keystone Edition
BizPitch: Campus Innovators
See what the youngest and most innovative aspiring entrepreneurs are starting up!
Episode: S2024 E26 | 55:59
Watch 26:59
Keystone Edition
Clearing the Air on Legalizing Marijuana
We'll take a closer look at the issue of legalizing Marijuana in Pennsylvania.
Episode: S2024 E25 | 26:59
Watch 26:59
Keystone Edition
Community Canvas: The Murals that Define Us
How murals provide a sense of place in communities, connecting us to our past, present and future.
Episode: S2024 E24 | 26:59
Watch 26:59
Keystone Edition
Preventing Teen Suicide
Suicide is a leading cause of death for teens. Unfortunately, suicides in children are on the rise.
Episode: S2024 E23 | 26:59
Watch 26:59
Keystone Edition
Women Building the Future
Explore how women are building the future through mentorship, education, and industry support.
Episode: S2024 E22 | 26:59
Watch 26:59
Keystone Edition
On the Fringe of Ireland
Scranton Fringe Festival announced a cultural exchange program with Scranton's sister city in Irelan
Episode: S2024 E21 | 26:59