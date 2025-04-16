Brain Injuries: Thinking of the Solution

Extras
Watch Monday, May 19th at 7pm on WVIA TV
Watch Monday, May 12th at 7pm on WVIA TV
Watch Monday, May 5th at 7pm on WVIA TV
Join us on April 24th for the taping of Keystone Edition Arts, live from Misericordia University!
Watch Monday, April 28th at 7pm on WVIA TV
Watch Monday, April 21st at 7pm on WVIA TV
Watch Monday, April 14, 2025 at 7pm on WVIA TV
Experts and lawmakers debate cannabis safety, science, and legalization in PA.
Cannabis legalization sparks debate over health, safety, and state revenue.
A look into cannabis education, career paths, legalization concerns, and public health implications.
PA is at the forefront of a farming renaissance, emphasizing sustainability, innovation & engagement
What do trails do for a town? Are more people hiking than ever before?
We explore examples of art that have effectively promoted civic responsibility
Regular eye exams are essential for protecting eye health as you age.
See what the youngest and most innovative aspiring entrepreneurs are starting up!
We'll take a closer look at the issue of legalizing Marijuana in Pennsylvania.
How murals provide a sense of place in communities, connecting us to our past, present and future.
Suicide is a leading cause of death for teens. Unfortunately, suicides in children are on the rise.
Explore how women are building the future through mentorship, education, and industry support.
Scranton Fringe Festival announced a cultural exchange program with Scranton's sister city in Irelan