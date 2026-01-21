100 WVIA Way
Keystone Edition

Data Centers: Deal or Dilemma?

Season 2026 Episode 2

How often have you heard the phrase "data center" lately? They are being talked about in all corners of our area. Data centers are a hot topic right now, but many people don't know exactly what they are, how they're used, and why there is opposition to them. We'll wade through it all on the next edition of Keystone Edition: Data Centers: Deal or Dilemma?

Aired: 02/15/26
Keystone Edition
Data Centers: Deal or Dilemma? - Preview
Watch Monday, February 16th at 7pm on WVIA TV
Keystone Edition
Legendary Coach Mark Duda - Preview
Watch Monday, January 19th at 7pm on WVIA TV
Keystone Edition
Why Mark Duda Chose Impact Over Fame
Mark Duda on leadership, discipline, and choosing impact over fame.
Keystone Edition
Mark Duda on Parkinson’s, Football, and Knowing When to Step Away
Mark Duda reflects on Parkinson’s, retirement, and integrity in leadership.
Keystone Edition
From Coal Country to the NFL: Mark Duda’s Football Journey
Mark Duda reflects on his journey from small-town football to the NFL.
Keystone Edition
Nick Revel & Sophie Till
Nick Revel & Sophie Till
Keystone Edition
Overview
Striking the Right Notes - Overview
Keystone Edition
Conductology
Conductology - Keystone Edition Arts
Keystone Edition
Striking the Right Notes - Preview
Watch Monday, May 26th at 7pm on WVIA TV
Keystone Edition
Legendary Coach Mark Duda
A celebration of the inspiring life and career of Lackawanna College football Coach Mark Duda.
Keystone Edition
Caregiving: Navigating the Challenges
Exploring realities of caregiving: challenges, financial impact, vital need for community support.
Keystone Edition
Striking the Right Notes
Explore inspiring examples of organizations that cultivate a vibrant sense of community
Keystone Edition
Brain Injuries: Thinking of the Solution
Brain injuries can range from mild to severe, with lasting effects in some cases.
Keystone Edition
Harvesting Innovation: The Future of Farming
PA is at the forefront of a farming renaissance, emphasizing sustainability, innovation & engagement
Keystone Edition
Hot on the Trails
What do trails do for a town? Are more people hiking than ever before?
Keystone Edition
American Dreams
We explore examples of art that have effectively promoted civic responsibility
Keystone Edition
Aging and Your Eyes
Regular eye exams are essential for protecting eye health as you age.
Keystone Edition
BizPitch: Campus Innovators
See what the youngest and most innovative aspiring entrepreneurs are starting up!
Keystone Edition
Clearing the Air on Legalizing Marijuana
We'll take a closer look at the issue of legalizing Marijuana in Pennsylvania.
