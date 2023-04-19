100 WVIA Way
The Laura Flanders Show

Grassroots Democracy: A Report from the Front Lines

Season 3 Episode 333 | 26m 46s

For this post-election roundtable, Laura discusses some of the critical takeaways from this year’s election with guests Sakira Cook, the Co-Interim Vice President of Color of Change; Jacqueline DeLeón, an attorney with the Native Rights Fund; and Heidi Sieck, the co-founder of #VOTEPROCHOICE and an organizer in the reproductive rights and feminist movement for over 30 years.

Aired: 03/31/22
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
