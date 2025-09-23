Community Health

Extras
Get a sneak peak of the new season of Life in the Heart Land to premiere in the Fall of 2025 on VPM.
Enjoy this behind-the-scenes extra from Season 2 of Life in the Heart Land.
These excerpts from Season 2 of Life in the Heart Land focused on the topic of generation change.
Many of Virginia’s veterans report difficulty adjusting to civilian life after serving.
Discover how community newspapers survive while serving as a trusted local news source.
Explore the balance of cultivating healthy forests and using trees for timber.
Virginia has seen a spike in opioid-related deaths in the past several years.
While farmers rely on migrant labor, life is often difficult for these same workers.
Learn about important programs designed to help the elderly live more fulfilling lives.
Music video featuring Robin and Linda Williams performing the theme song of Life in the Heart Land.
Rural planning has a major impact on how citizens live, play and work.
Autism is often misunderstood, and rural resources are frequently scarce.
Learn about the challenges facing family farms and how young farmers are finding success.
In rural Virginia, residents lack access to high-speed Internet but there are solutions.