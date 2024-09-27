100 WVIA Way
Life In The Heart Land

Journalism

Season 2 Episode 1 | 26m 19s

Today, many rural communities no longer have any local news coverage reported by people they know and trust. 20% of community newspapers have gone out of business since 2005. When local news reporting dries up, it has a ripple effect on other aspects of civic engagement, such as voter registration. In this episode, we visit small local newspapers that have managed to survive.

Aired: 09/30/24
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Watch 26:46
Life In The Heart Land
Recovery
Virginia has seen a spike in opioid-related deaths in the past several years.
Episode: S2 E4 | 26:46
Watch 26:48
Life In The Heart Land
Trees
Explore the balance of cultivating healthy forests and using trees for timber.
Episode: S2 E3 | 26:48
Watch 26:35
Life In The Heart Land
Veterans
Many of Virginia’s veterans report difficulty adjusting to civilian life after serving.
Episode: S2 E6 | 26:35
Watch 26:50
Life In The Heart Land
Aging
Learn about important programs designed to help the elderly live more fulfilling lives.
Episode: S2 E2 | 26:50
Watch 25:35
Life In The Heart Land
Migrant Workers
While farmers rely on migrant labor, life is often difficult for these same workers.
Episode: S2 E5 | 25:35
Watch 4:09
Life In The Heart Land
Life In The Heart Land Theme
Music video featuring Robin and Linda Williams performing the theme song of Life in the Heart Land.
Clip: S2 | 4:09
Watch 1:30
Life In The Heart Land
Season 2 Trailer
Life in the Heart Land takes a deep dive into rural problems and potential solutions.
Preview: 1:30
Watch 1:30
Life In The Heart Land
Season 2 Trailer
Life in the Heart Land takes a deep dive into rural problems and potential solutions.
Preview: S2 | 1:30
Watch 26:16
Life In The Heart Land
Farming
Learn about the challenges facing family farms and how young farmers are finding success.
Episode: S1 E104 | 26:16
Watch 26:23
Life In The Heart Land
Broadband/Connection
In rural Virginia, residents lack access to high-speed Internet but there are solutions.
Episode: S1 E108 | 26:23
