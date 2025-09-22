100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WVIA Wins Five Mid-Atlantic Emmy Awards, Including Overall Excellence
Life In The Heart Land

Autism

Season 3 Episode 1 | 27m 00s

Autism is often misunderstood, and resources are frequently scarce in rural communities. The NIH estimates that more than 155,000 Autistic people live in Virginia, and those living in rural areas "face significant challenges regarding adequate availability of diagnostic, treatment, and support-services.” This episode features multiple voices from the Autistic community.

Aired: 09/28/25
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
Watch 1:30
Life In The Heart Land
Life in the Heart Land Season 3 Trailer
Get a sneak peak of the new season of Life in the Heart Land to premiere in the Fall of 2025 on VPM.
Preview: S3 | 1:30
Watch 1:56
Life In The Heart Land
Season 2 Behind-The-Scenes
Enjoy this behind-the-scenes extra from Season 2 of Life in the Heart Land.
Clip: S2 | 1:56
Watch 8:26
Life In The Heart Land
Life in the Heart Land: Generational Changes
These excerpts from Season 2 of Life in the Heart Land focused on the topic of generation change.
Clip: S2 | 8:26
Watch 26:35
Life In The Heart Land
Veterans
Many of Virginia’s veterans report difficulty adjusting to civilian life after serving.
Episode: S2 E6 | 26:35
Watch 26:19
Life In The Heart Land
Journalism
Discover how community newspapers survive while serving as a trusted local news source.
Episode: S2 E1 | 26:19
Watch 26:48
Life In The Heart Land
Trees
Explore the balance of cultivating healthy forests and using trees for timber.
Episode: S2 E3 | 26:48
Watch 26:46
Life In The Heart Land
Recovery
Virginia has seen a spike in opioid-related deaths in the past several years.
Episode: S2 E4 | 26:46
Watch 25:35
Life In The Heart Land
Migrant Workers
While farmers rely on migrant labor, life is often difficult for these same workers.
Episode: S2 E5 | 25:35
Watch 26:50
Life In The Heart Land
Aging
Learn about important programs designed to help the elderly live more fulfilling lives.
Episode: S2 E2 | 26:50
Watch 4:09
Life In The Heart Land
Life In The Heart Land Theme
Music video featuring Robin and Linda Williams performing the theme song of Life in the Heart Land.
Clip: S2 | 4:09
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Life In The Heart Land Season 2
  • Life In The Heart Land Season 1
Watch 26:35
Life In The Heart Land
Veterans
Many of Virginia’s veterans report difficulty adjusting to civilian life after serving.
Episode: S2 E6 | 26:35
Watch 26:19
Life In The Heart Land
Journalism
Discover how community newspapers survive while serving as a trusted local news source.
Episode: S2 E1 | 26:19
Watch 26:48
Life In The Heart Land
Trees
Explore the balance of cultivating healthy forests and using trees for timber.
Episode: S2 E3 | 26:48
Watch 26:46
Life In The Heart Land
Recovery
Virginia has seen a spike in opioid-related deaths in the past several years.
Episode: S2 E4 | 26:46
Watch 25:35
Life In The Heart Land
Migrant Workers
While farmers rely on migrant labor, life is often difficult for these same workers.
Episode: S2 E5 | 25:35
Watch 26:50
Life In The Heart Land
Aging
Learn about important programs designed to help the elderly live more fulfilling lives.
Episode: S2 E2 | 26:50
Watch 26:16
Life In The Heart Land
Farming
Learn about the challenges facing family farms and how young farmers are finding success.
Episode: S1 E104 | 26:16
Watch 26:23
Life In The Heart Land
Broadband/Connection
In rural Virginia, residents lack access to high-speed Internet but there are solutions.
Episode: S1 E108 | 26:23
Watch 25:25
Life In The Heart Land
Monacan Nation
Learn how federal recognition has had a positive impact on the Monacan Nation.
Episode: S1 E106 | 25:25
Watch 26:45
Life In The Heart Land
Agricultores
Learn how immigrants in rural areas succeed as small farm “agricultores”.
Episode: S1 E107 | 26:45