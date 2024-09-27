100 WVIA Way
Life In The Heart Land

Trees

Season 2 Episode 3 | 26m 48s

Explore the balance of cultivating healthy forests and using trees for timber. Ecologist Hank Shugart observes that foresters are beginning to consider the role they can play in mitigating climate change. We visit lumber companies across that provide jobs that rely on the business of trees. Queen City Silviculture share their approach to helping trees thrive alongside their human neighbors safely.

Aired: 09/30/24
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Watch 4:09
Life In The Heart Land
Life In The Heart Land Theme
Music video featuring Robin and Linda Williams performing the theme song of Life in the Heart Land.
Clip: S2 | 4:09
Watch 1:30
Life In The Heart Land
Season 2 Trailer
Life in the Heart Land takes a deep dive into rural problems and potential solutions.
Preview: S2 | 1:30
Watch 1:30
Life In The Heart Land
Season 2 Trailer
Life in the Heart Land takes a deep dive into rural problems and potential solutions.
Preview: 1:30
Watch 26:35
Life In The Heart Land
Recycling/Plastics
Learn how rural communities deal with issues regarding their plastic waste.
Episode: S1 E103 | 26:35
Watch 26:47
Life In The Heart Land
Justice Reform
Examine the different perspectives on how best to address the issue of jail overcrowding.
Episode: S1 E102 | 26:47
Watch 26:16
Life In The Heart Land
Farming
Learn about the challenges facing family farms and how young farmers are finding success.
Episode: S1 E104 | 26:16
Watch 26:23
Life In The Heart Land
Broadband/Connection
In rural Virginia, residents lack access to high-speed Internet but there are solutions.
Episode: S1 E108 | 26:23
Watch 25:25
Life In The Heart Land
Monacan Nation
Learn how federal recognition has had a positive impact on the Monacan Nation.
Episode: S1 E106 | 25:25
Watch 26:45
Life In The Heart Land
Agricultores
Learn how immigrants in rural areas succeed as small farm “agricultores”.
Episode: S1 E107 | 26:45
Watch 26:15
Life In The Heart Land
Housing
Learn how a community land trust works to help people find affordable housing.
Episode: S1 E105 | 26:15