Extras
Discover how community newspapers survive while serving as a trusted local news source.
Many of Virginia’s veterans report difficulty adjusting to civilian life after serving.
Virginia has seen a spike in opioid-related deaths in the past several years.
Learn about important programs designed to help the elderly live more fulfilling lives.
While farmers rely on migrant labor, life is often difficult for these same workers.
Music video featuring Robin and Linda Williams performing the theme song of Life in the Heart Land.
Life in the Heart Land takes a deep dive into rural problems and potential solutions.
Life in the Heart Land takes a deep dive into rural problems and potential solutions.
Learn how rural communities deal with issues regarding their plastic waste.
Examine the different perspectives on how best to address the issue of jail overcrowding.
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Life In The Heart Land Season 2
-
Life In The Heart Land Season 1
Discover how community newspapers survive while serving as a trusted local news source.
Many of Virginia’s veterans report difficulty adjusting to civilian life after serving.
Virginia has seen a spike in opioid-related deaths in the past several years.
Learn about important programs designed to help the elderly live more fulfilling lives.
While farmers rely on migrant labor, life is often difficult for these same workers.
Learn about the challenges facing family farms and how young farmers are finding success.
In rural Virginia, residents lack access to high-speed Internet but there are solutions.
Learn how federal recognition has had a positive impact on the Monacan Nation.
Learn how immigrants in rural areas succeed as small farm “agricultores”.
Learn how a community land trust works to help people find affordable housing.