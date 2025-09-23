100 WVIA Way
WVIA Wins Five Mid-Atlantic Emmy Awards, Including Overall Excellence
Life In The Heart Land

Worker-Owned Businesses

Season 3 Episode 4 | 26m 59s

As the gap widens between CEO and worker pay in many industries, employee ownership is becoming a popular alternative form of business organization. Nearly 300 Virginia businesses are structured as employee stock ownership plans. Another alternative form with a long tradition in rural communities is that of the cooperative. These alternatives offer more secure and equitable employment.

Aired: 09/28/25
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
Watch 1:30
Life In The Heart Land
Life in the Heart Land Season 3 Trailer
Get a sneak peak of the new season of Life in the Heart Land to premiere in the Fall of 2025 on VPM.
Preview: S3 | 1:30
Watch 1:56
Life In The Heart Land
Season 2 Behind-The-Scenes
Enjoy this behind-the-scenes extra from Season 2 of Life in the Heart Land.
Clip: S2 | 1:56
Watch 8:26
Life In The Heart Land
Life in the Heart Land: Generational Changes
These excerpts from Season 2 of Life in the Heart Land focused on the topic of generation change.
Clip: S2 | 8:26
Watch 26:35
Life In The Heart Land
Veterans
Many of Virginia’s veterans report difficulty adjusting to civilian life after serving.
Episode: S2 E6 | 26:35
Watch 26:19
Life In The Heart Land
Journalism
Discover how community newspapers survive while serving as a trusted local news source.
Episode: S2 E1 | 26:19
Watch 26:48
Life In The Heart Land
Trees
Explore the balance of cultivating healthy forests and using trees for timber.
Episode: S2 E3 | 26:48
Watch 26:46
Life In The Heart Land
Recovery
Virginia has seen a spike in opioid-related deaths in the past several years.
Episode: S2 E4 | 26:46
Watch 25:35
Life In The Heart Land
Migrant Workers
While farmers rely on migrant labor, life is often difficult for these same workers.
Episode: S2 E5 | 25:35
Watch 26:50
Life In The Heart Land
Aging
Learn about important programs designed to help the elderly live more fulfilling lives.
Episode: S2 E2 | 26:50
Watch 4:09
Life In The Heart Land
Life In The Heart Land Theme
Music video featuring Robin and Linda Williams performing the theme song of Life in the Heart Land.
Clip: S2 | 4:09
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Life In The Heart Land Season 3
  • Life In The Heart Land Season 2
  • Life In The Heart Land Season 1
Watch 26:53
Life In The Heart Land
Rural Planning
Rural planning has a major impact on how citizens live, play and work.
Episode: S3 E2 | 26:53
Watch 27:00
Life In The Heart Land
Autism
Autism is often misunderstood, and rural resources are frequently scarce.
Episode: S3 E1 | 27:00
Watch 27:00
Life In The Heart Land
Community Health
Patients and providers struggle with the cost of healthcare in today's complex system.
Episode: S3 E3 | 27:00
Watch 26:16
Life In The Heart Land
Farming
Learn about the challenges facing family farms and how young farmers are finding success.
Episode: S1 E104 | 26:16