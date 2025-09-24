100 WVIA Way
Life In The Heart Land

Community Lending

Season 3 Episode 5 | 25m 22s

Money affects everyone, and it lies at the heart of many other problems. In rural communities, where credit scores as well as overall access to credit are typically lower, people are more likely to turn to predatory lenders when they need cash. Legal aid experts such as the Virginia Poverty Law Center and lawyer C.W. Durrette are fighting to get legislation changed to better protect consumers.

Aired: 09/28/25
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
