Life In The Heart Land

Veterans

Season 2 Episode 6 | 26m 35s

More than a half million Virginians have served in the military, but many veterans report difficulty adjusting to civilian life after their service. They often struggle to make ends meet in their day-to-day life, but nonprofits work to provide them with food, community and supportive relationships with fellow veterans and assistance working through trauma.

Aired: 09/30/24
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Life In The Heart Land
Journalism
Discover how community newspapers survive while serving as a trusted local news source.
Episode: S2 E1 | 26:19
Life In The Heart Land
Trees
Explore the balance of cultivating healthy forests and using trees for timber.
Episode: S2 E3 | 26:48
Life In The Heart Land
Recovery
Virginia has seen a spike in opioid-related deaths in the past several years.
Episode: S2 E4 | 26:46
Life In The Heart Land
Aging
Learn about important programs designed to help the elderly live more fulfilling lives.
Episode: S2 E2 | 26:50
Life In The Heart Land
Migrant Workers
While farmers rely on migrant labor, life is often difficult for these same workers.
Episode: S2 E5 | 25:35
Life In The Heart Land
Life In The Heart Land Theme
Music video featuring Robin and Linda Williams performing the theme song of Life in the Heart Land.
Clip: S2 | 4:09
Life In The Heart Land
Season 2 Trailer
Life in the Heart Land takes a deep dive into rural problems and potential solutions.
Preview: S2 | 1:30
Life In The Heart Land
Farming
Learn about the challenges facing family farms and how young farmers are finding success.
Episode: S1 E104 | 26:16
Life In The Heart Land
Broadband/Connection
In rural Virginia, residents lack access to high-speed Internet but there are solutions.
Episode: S1 E108 | 26:23
Life In The Heart Land
Recycling/Plastics
Learn how rural communities deal with issues regarding their plastic waste.
Episode: S1 E103 | 26:35
Life In The Heart Land
Monacan Nation
Learn how federal recognition has had a positive impact on the Monacan Nation.
Episode: S1 E106 | 25:25
Life In The Heart Land
Agricultores
Learn how immigrants in rural areas succeed as small farm “agricultores”.
Episode: S1 E107 | 26:45