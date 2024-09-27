100 WVIA Way
Life In The Heart Land

Aging

Season 2 Episode 2 | 26m 50s

Social disconnection adds some $7 billion to annual health care costs in our country. As our society has grown more mobile, the elderly are especially at risk for isolation, depression or abuse at nursing homes when their adult children are not present to care for them. We take a look at a variety of existing programs meant to provide the elderly with more fulfilling lives in their later years.

Aired: 09/30/24
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
