Local, USA

Chinatown Auxiliary

Season 8 Episode 9

For decades, Chinese residents have patrolled Manhattan's Chinatown as NYPD volunteer police to protect the few blocks they call home while finding belonging in a foreign, unwelcoming country. From the savage tribulation in the '70s to “Asian Hate” during the pandemic, these stories remind us of the hope the U.S. represented to the tired, the poor, and the huddled masses yearning to belong.

Aired: 05/12/24
Major funding for Local, USA provided by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
Extras
Watch 1:54
Local, USA
Chinatown Auxiliary | Trailer
Chinese residents patrol Manhattan's Chinatown to protect their home and find belonging.
Preview: S8 E9 | 1:54
Watch 1:10
Local, USA
Fire Tender | Trailer
A Yurok knowledge keeper seeks to return fire practices, and restore land and people.
Preview: S8 E7 | 1:10
Watch 0:30
Local, USA
Fire Tender | Preview
A Yurok knowledge keeper seeks to return fire practices, and restore land and people.
Preview: S8 E7 | 0:30
Watch 0:47
Local, USA
Minnesota's Alt-Meat Revolution | Pea Protein
Why is the yellow split pea and its protein so small and mighty?
Clip: S8 E6 | 0:47
Watch 0:50
Local, USA
Minnesota's Alt-Meat Revolution | Plant-Based Diet
The challenges of adding in or switching to a plant-based diet.
Clip: S8 E6 | 0:50
Watch 0:30
Local, USA
Minnesota's Alt-Meat Revolution | Preview
In Dawson, MN, PURIS promises to revolutionize "alt-meat" and the agricultural system.
Preview: S8 E6 | 0:30
Watch 1:00
Local, USA
Minnesota's Alt-Meat Revolution | Trailer
In Dawson, MN, PURIS promises to revolutionize "alt-meat" and the agricultural system.
Preview: S8 E6 | 1:00
Watch 0:36
Local, USA
Minnesota's Alt-Meat Revolution | Henry Ford
Henry Ford, a vegetarian, was an advocate for soybean-based foods and products.
Clip: S8 E6 | 0:36
Watch 1:22
Local, USA
Minnesota's Alt-Meat Revolution | Crop Insurance
Why are corn and soy the top agricultural products in the U.S.? Crop insurance.
Clip: S8 E6 | 1:22
Watch 1:02
Local, USA
HBCU Week: Tradition and Competition | Howard vs. Hampton
Who is the real HU? Howard or Hampton? Students, staff and alumni say both HBCUs.
Clip: S8 E5 | 1:02
Watch 27:41
Local, USA
Fire Tender
A Yurok knowledge keeper seeks to return fire practices, and restore land and people.
Episode: S8 E7 | 27:41
Watch 25:23
Local, USA
Minnesota's Alt-Meat Revolution
In Dawson, MN, PURIS promises to revolutionize "alt-meat" and the agricultural system.
Episode: S8 E6 | 25:23
Watch 16:57
Local, USA
HBCU Week: Tradition and Competition
From Hampton and Howard to NC A&T and NC Central, witness rivalries defining HBCU sports.
Episode: S8 E5 | 16:57
Watch 26:03
Local, USA
HBCU Week: Beyond the Field
From the CIAA to the Bayou Classic, a unique look at sports and spirit that define HBCUs.
Episode: S8 E4 | 26:03
Watch 24:33
Local, USA
FIRSTHAND: Segregation
In Chicago, residents strive for equity in a city impacted by the effects of segregation.
Episode: S8 E3 | 24:33
Watch 39:23
Local, USA
In the Bubble with Jaime
Jaime Harrison’s daring Senate race in South Carolina amid COVID-19 and racial prejudice.
Episode: S8 E2 | 39:23
Local, USA
Legacy of Love
The romance and radicalization of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and Coretta Scott.
Episode: S8 E1
Watch 24:32
Local, USA
FIRSTHAND: Gun Violence
Exploring the personal stories of people affected by gun violence in Chicago.
Episode: S7 E7 | 24:32
Watch 28:47
Local, USA
The Power of a Pardon
Shows how life-altering a pardon and reform can be for formerly incarcerated persons.
Episode: S7 E6 | 28:47
Watch 24:39
Local, USA
Generations Stolen
Native communities work to overcome trauma from government policies separating families.
Episode: S7 E5 | 24:39