100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local, USA

Public Enemies, Private Friends

Season 8 Episode 10 | 1hr 28m 49s

On December 30, 1994, a man entered two abortion clinics in Brookline, MA. By day's end, two women were dead, five wounded, and a community was left mourning. Thus began a clandestine dialogue between leaders of the pro-choice and pro-life movements and the beginning of the most unlikely friendship.

Aired: 05/29/24 | Expires: 06/29/24
Major funding for Local, USA provided by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
Extras
Watch 0:47
Local, USA
Chinatown Auxiliary | Protecting the Community
The volunteers of Chinatown's auxiliary police patrol the neighborhood to protect and serve.
Clip: S8 E9 | 0:47
Watch 0:30
Local, USA
Chinatown Auxiliary | Preview
Chinese residents patrol Manhattan's Chinatown to protect their home and find belonging.
Preview: S8 E9 | 0:30
Watch 1:00
Local, USA
Chinatown Auxiliary | New York City's Chinatown
The senior residents of New York City's Chinatown walk us through the history of their neighborhood.
Clip: S8 E9 | 1:00
Watch 1:14
Local, USA
Chinatown Auxiliary | Trailer
Chinese residents patrol Manhattan's Chinatown to protect their home and find belonging.
Preview: S8 E9 | 1:14
Watch 0:50
Local, USA
Against the Current: Life on the Eastern Shore | Barrier Islands
The barrier islands of Virginia's Eastern Shore are left vulnerable to rising sea levels.
Clip: S8 E8 | 0:50
Watch 1:00
Local, USA
Against the Current: Life on the Eastern Shore | Trailer
A look at the rising waters on Virginia's Eastern Shore and challenges for its residents.
Preview: S8 E8 | 1:00
Watch 0:30
Local, USA
Against the Current: Life on the Eastern Shore | Preview
A look at the rising waters on Virginia's Eastern Shore and challenges for its residents.
Preview: S8 E8 | 0:30
Watch 1:10
Local, USA
Fire Tender | Trailer
A Yurok knowledge keeper seeks to return fire practices, and restore land and people.
Preview: S8 E7 | 1:10
Watch 1:00
Local, USA
Fire Tender | The Native Practice of Controlled Burns
For Native tribes, controlled burns were banned by the government but is now being put to practice.
Clip: S8 E7 | 1:00
Watch 0:30
Local, USA
Fire Tender | Preview
A Yurok knowledge keeper seeks to return fire practices, and restore land and people.
Preview: S8 E7 | 0:30
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Local, USA: Season 8
  • Local, USA: Season 7
  • Local, USA: Season 6
  • Local, USA: Season 5
  • Local, USA: Season 4
  • Local, USA: Season 3
  • Local, USA: Season 2
  • Local, USA: Season 1
Watch 27:04
Local, USA
Chinatown Auxiliary
Chinese residents patrol Manhattan's Chinatown to protect their home and find belonging.
Episode: S8 E9 | 27:04
Local, USA
Against the Current: Life on the Eastern Shore
A look at the rising waters on Virginia's Eastern Shore and challenges for its residents.
Episode: S8 E8
Watch 27:41
Local, USA
Fire Tender
A Yurok knowledge keeper seeks to return fire practices, and restore land and people.
Episode: S8 E7 | 27:41
Watch 25:23
Local, USA
Minnesota's Alt-Meat Revolution
In Dawson, MN, PURIS promises to revolutionize "alt-meat" and the agricultural system.
Episode: S8 E6 | 25:23
Watch 16:57
Local, USA
HBCU Week: Tradition and Competition
From Hampton and Howard to NC A&T and NC Central, witness rivalries defining HBCU sports.
Episode: S8 E5 | 16:57
Watch 26:03
Local, USA
HBCU Week: Beyond the Field
From the CIAA to the Bayou Classic, a unique look at sports and spirit that define HBCUs.
Episode: S8 E4 | 26:03
Watch 24:33
Local, USA
FIRSTHAND: Segregation
In Chicago, residents strive for equity in a city impacted by the effects of segregation.
Episode: S8 E3 | 24:33
Watch 39:23
Local, USA
In the Bubble with Jaime
Jaime Harrison’s daring Senate race in South Carolina amid COVID-19 and racial prejudice.
Episode: S8 E2 | 39:23
Local, USA
Legacy of Love
The romance and radicalization of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and Coretta Scott.
Episode: S8 E1
Watch 24:32
Local, USA
FIRSTHAND: Gun Violence
Exploring the personal stories of people affected by gun violence in Chicago.
Episode: S7 E7 | 24:32