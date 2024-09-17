100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local, USA

Season 8
Major funding for Local, USA provided by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
Extras
Watch 16:10
Local, USA
Silence in Sikeston | Meet the Makers
A conversation about the film and podcast and what they examine and expose about silence and health.
Clip: S8 E12 | 16:10
Watch 1:16
Local, USA
Segregation Scholarships | Trailer
Black Americans forced to go North for advanced degrees return home to fight Jim Crow in the South.
Preview: S8 E13 | 1:16
Watch 0:30
Local, USA
Segregation Scholarships | Preview
Black Americans forced to go North for advanced degrees return home to fight Jim Crow in the South.
Preview: S8 E13 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Local, USA
Silence in Sikeston | Preview
How a lynching and police killing 78 years apart haunt the rural community of Sikeston, Missouri.
Preview: S8 E12 | 0:30
Watch 1:28
Local, USA
Segregation Scholarships | Traveling North from Jim Crow South
Traveling by train, Black Americans had to endure second-class citizen accommodations and attitudes.
Clip: S8 E13 | 1:28
Watch 1:17
Local, USA
Silence in Sikeston | Trailer
How a lynching and police killing 78 years apart haunt the rural community of Sikeston, Missouri.
Preview: S8 E12 | 1:17
Watch 0:59
Local, USA
Silence in Sikeston | Witnesses to a Lynching
Two residents recall the day they, as young children, witnessed the lynching of Cleo Wright in 1942.
Clip: S8 E12 | 0:59
Watch 0:59
Local, USA
Silence in Sikeston | Love & Grief for a Young, Black Father
A mother talks about her son's life in Chicago and Sikeston, MO before his death by police.
Clip: S8 E12 | 0:59
Watch 0:56
Local, USA
Silence in Sikeston | Before Lynching Became a Crime
Before the death of Cleo Wright in 1942, lynching was never prosecuted as a federal crime.
Clip: S8 E12 | 0:56
Watch 0:55
Local, USA
American Problems, Trans Solutions | Believing in You
"If you can see it, you can be it." Breonna McCree talks about the one person who believed in her.
Clip: S8 E11 | 0:55
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Local, USA: Season 8
  • Local, USA: Season 7
  • Local, USA: Season 6
  • Local, USA: Season 5
  • Local, USA: Season 4
  • Local, USA: Season 3
  • Local, USA: Season 2
  • Local, USA: Season 1
Watch 55:19
Local, USA
Silence in Sikeston
How a lynching and police killing 78 years apart haunt the rural community of Sikeston, Missouri.
Episode: S8 E12 | 55:19
Watch 25:49
Local, USA
Segregation Scholarships
Black Americans forced to go North for advanced degrees return home to fight Jim Crow in the South.
Episode: S8 E13 | 25:49
Watch 25:17
Local, USA
American Problems, Trans Solutions
Stories of trans leaders addressing critical issues around economic empowerment and human dignity.
Episode: S8 E11 | 25:17
Watch 1:28:49
Local, USA
Public Enemies, Private Friends
Leaders from opposing sides of the abortion debate meet in secret talks following deadly attacks.
Episode: S8 E10 | 1:28:49
Watch 27:04
Local, USA
Chinatown Auxiliary
Chinese residents patrol Manhattan's Chinatown to protect their home and find belonging.
Episode: S8 E9 | 27:04
Local, USA
Against the Current: Life on the Eastern Shore
A look at the rising waters on Virginia's Eastern Shore and challenges for its residents.
Episode: S8 E8
Watch 27:41
Local, USA
Fire Tender
A Yurok knowledge keeper seeks to return fire practices, and restore land and people.
Episode: S8 E7 | 27:41
Watch 25:23
Local, USA
Minnesota's Alt-Meat Revolution
In Dawson, MN, PURIS promises to revolutionize "alt-meat" and the agricultural system.
Episode: S8 E6 | 25:23
Watch 16:57
Local, USA
HBCU Week: Tradition and Competition
From Hampton and Howard to NC A&T and NC Central, witness rivalries defining HBCU sports.
Episode: S8 E5 | 16:57
Watch 26:03
Local, USA
HBCU Week: Beyond the Field
From the CIAA to the Bayou Classic, a unique look at sports and spirit that define HBCUs.
Episode: S8 E4 | 26:03