Long Lost Family: What Happened Next?

Episode 3

Season 8 Episode 3 | 44m 25s

This week, Murray Phillips reunites with his brother Ricky, who attends his wedding. Ann Melbourne finds her birth father with dementia and reflects on her adoptive parents. Jean Smith, who found siblings after searching for her birth father, meets Sandra, who stays with her for two months.

Aired: 02/27/25
Watch 45:31
Long Lost Family: What Happened Next?
Episode 1
Joselyn reunites with James and starts a new search for her father, while Roy bonds with siblings.
Episode: S8 E1 | 45:31
Watch 45:17
Long Lost Family: What Happened Next?
Episode 2
Roy David reunites with Cheryl after 50 years, while Maria Costantino searches for her father.
Episode: S8 E2 | 45:17
Watch 45:49
Long Lost Family: What Happened Next?
Episode 2
Revisit people whose lives have been changed in ways they could never have imagined.
Episode: S2 E2 | 45:49
Watch 46:00
Long Lost Family: What Happened Next?
Episode 3
Revisit three people whose reunion has transformed their lives in this episode.
Episode: S2 E3 | 46:00
Watch 45:55
Long Lost Family: What Happened Next?
Episode 1
This episode catches up with two extraordinary stories of reunited siblings.
Episode: S2 E1 | 45:55
Watch 41:49
Long Lost Family: What Happened Next?
Episode 1
Revisit a woman looking for her father and one looking for her birth mother and sister.
Episode: S6 E1 | 41:49
Watch 44:50
Long Lost Family: What Happened Next?
Episode 2
Revisit people whose lives have been changed forever to find out ‘What Happened Next?'
Episode: S6 E2 | 44:50
Watch 45:06
Long Lost Family: What Happened Next?
Episode 2
Catch up with two women whose searches took us to opposite sides of the globe.
Episode: S7 E2 | 45:06
Watch 45:34
Long Lost Family: What Happened Next?
Episode 3
Revisit three searchers navigating new relationships and complicated feelings.
Episode: S7 E3 | 45:34
Watch 45:35
Long Lost Family: What Happened Next?
Episode 1
Catch up with three searchers who came to us desperate to find their parents.
Episode: S7 E1 | 45:35