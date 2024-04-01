Extras
Separated at birth, Jennifer searches for her twin while Karen tracks down her father.
Wane blames himself for his father's disappearance and Wendy looks for her sister.
This episode features two women looking for their birth mothers.
Samantha searches for her father and Carole wants to find her long lost relatives.
Jeannie looks for her brother and Kirsty struggles with her adoption decision.
Latest Episodes
Wane blames himself for his father's disappearance and Wendy looks for her sister.
Jeannie looks for her brother and Kirsty struggles with her adoption decision.
This episode features two women looking for their birth mothers.
Samantha searches for her father and Carole wants to find her long lost relatives.
Separated at birth, Jennifer searches for her twin while Karen tracks down her father.