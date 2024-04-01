100 WVIA Way
Long Lost Family

Episode 6

Season 1 Episode 6 | 44m 38s

Samantha is hoping to find her Caribbean father to help her make sense of her cultural identity. Carole wants to find relatives she has not seen for 50 years.

Aired: 09/08/99
Watch 45:33
Long Lost Family
Episode 5
Wane blames himself for his father's disappearance and Wendy looks for her sister.
Episode: S1 E5 | 45:33
Watch 45:32
Long Lost Family
Episode 4
This episode features two women looking for their birth mothers.
Episode: S1 E4 | 45:32
Watch 46:04
Long Lost Family
Episode 2
Wayne looks for his father while Debbie searches for the son she gave up for adoption.
Episode: S1 E2 | 46:04
Watch 44:55
Long Lost Family
Episode 3
Jeannie looks for her brother and Kirsty struggles with her adoption decision.
Episode: S1 E3 | 44:55
Watch 46:33
Long Lost Family
Episode 1
Separated at birth, Jennifer searches for her twin while Karen tracks down her father.
Episode: S1 E1 | 46:33
