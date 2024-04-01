100 WVIA Way
Long Lost Family

Episode 1

Season 1 Episode 1 | 46m 33s

Separated at birth, Jennifer spent a lifetime searching for her twin. Karen discovered that the woman she believed to be her older sister was her mother. She spent 20 years trying to track her father down.

Aired: 09/08/99
Extras
Watch 45:33
Long Lost Family
Episode 5
Wane blames himself for his father's disappearance and Wendy looks for her sister.
Episode: S1 E5 | 45:33
Watch 45:32
Long Lost Family
Episode 4
This episode features two women looking for their birth mothers.
Episode: S1 E4 | 45:32
Watch 46:04
Long Lost Family
Episode 2
Wayne looks for his father while Debbie searches for the son she gave up for adoption.
Episode: S1 E2 | 46:04
Watch 44:38
Long Lost Family
Episode 6
Samantha searches for her father and Carole wants to find her long lost relatives.
Episode: S1 E6 | 44:38
Watch 44:55
Long Lost Family
Episode 3
Jeannie looks for her brother and Kirsty struggles with her adoption decision.
Episode: S1 E3 | 44:55
