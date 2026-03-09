100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Long Lost Family

Special: The Spanish Baby Scandal

Season 14 Episode 5 | 46m 30s

Ruth believes her daughter, born in Spain in 1992 and thought to have died, may have been stolen at birth. Maria Elena also searches on behalf of her elderly mother Ana, who believes her twin babies born in Madrid in 1958 were taken. Their cases reflect a wider scandal in Spain where babies were allegedly stolen at birth for decades, which Long Lost Family investigates in this special episode.

Aired: 04/14/26
Extras
Watch 45:33
Long Lost Family
Episode 5
Wane blames himself for his father's disappearance and Wendy looks for her sister.
Episode: S1 E5 | 45:33
Watch 45:32
Long Lost Family
Episode 4
This episode features two women looking for their birth mothers.
Episode: S1 E4 | 45:32
Watch 46:04
Long Lost Family
Episode 2
Wayne looks for his father while Debbie searches for the son she gave up for adoption.
Episode: S1 E2 | 46:04
Watch 44:38
Long Lost Family
Episode 6
Samantha searches for her father and Carole wants to find her long lost relatives.
Episode: S1 E6 | 44:38
Watch 44:55
Long Lost Family
Episode 3
Jeannie looks for her brother and Kirsty struggles with her adoption decision.
Episode: S1 E3 | 44:55
Watch 46:33
Long Lost Family
Episode 1
Separated at birth, Jennifer searches for her twin while Karen tracks down her father.
Episode: S1 E1 | 46:33
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Long Lost Family Season 14
  • Season 13
  • Season 12
  • Season 11
  • Season 10
  • Season 9
  • Season 8
  • Season 7
  • Season 6
  • Season 5
  • Season 4
  • Season 3
  • Season 2
  • Season 1
Watch 46:15
Long Lost Family
Paula Beer and Sharon Thomas
A mother searches for her son; a sister looks for the brother her mother had to give up.
Episode: S14 E2 | 46:15
Watch 45:56
Long Lost Family
Ros Webb and Tegan Cornish
A woman looks for the daughter she gave up; another searches for her missing brother.
Episode: S14 E1 | 45:56
Watch 46:28
Long Lost Family
Sue Stalley and Melanie Mackney
A mother searches for the son she last saw 50 years ago; a woman looks for twin sisters.
Episode: S14 E3 | 46:28
Watch 46:21
Long Lost Family
Mary Arbuthnot and Maggie McCauley
A woman looks for her siblings; another searches for her sister, given up as a teenager.
Episode: S14 E4 | 46:21
Watch 46:21
Long Lost Family
Charlotte Barnish and Jenna Brookes
A mum looks for the baby she gave up as a teenager. A donor-conceived woman seeks answers.
Episode: S14 E7 | 46:21
Watch 45:56
Long Lost Family
Tracey Boyle and Liz Allward
In this episode, two women search for siblings.
Episode: S14 E6 | 45:56
Watch 46:06
Long Lost Family
Episode 1
Two men uncover shocking truths about their pasts while searching for family.
Episode: S13 E1 | 46:06
Watch 46:22
Long Lost Family
Episode 4
Jeanette Woodyatt and Karen Turnbull search for their siblings.
Episode: S13 E4 | 46:22
Watch 46:28
Long Lost Family
Episode 5
Rachel Burch and Sue Davis search for family-one for her father, one for her half-brother.
Episode: S13 E5 | 46:28
Watch 46:01
Long Lost Family
Episode 2
Sara Hathaway and Diane Kerridge seek answers about their pasts and lost family members.
Episode: S13 E2 | 46:01