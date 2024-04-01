Extras
Separated at birth, Jennifer searches for her twin while Karen tracks down her father.
Wane blames himself for his father's disappearance and Wendy looks for her sister.
This episode features two women looking for their birth mothers.
Samantha searches for her father and Carole wants to find her long lost relatives.
Wayne looks for his father while Debbie searches for the son she gave up for adoption.
Latest Episodes
Wane blames himself for his father's disappearance and Wendy looks for her sister.
This episode features two women looking for their birth mothers.
Wayne looks for his father while Debbie searches for the son she gave up for adoption.
Samantha searches for her father and Carole wants to find her long lost relatives.
Separated at birth, Jennifer searches for her twin while Karen tracks down her father.