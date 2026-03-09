Ros Webb and Tegan Cornish

Extras
Wane blames himself for his father's disappearance and Wendy looks for her sister.
This episode features two women looking for their birth mothers.
Wayne looks for his father while Debbie searches for the son she gave up for adoption.
Samantha searches for her father and Carole wants to find her long lost relatives.
Jeannie looks for her brother and Kirsty struggles with her adoption decision.
Separated at birth, Jennifer searches for her twin while Karen tracks down her father.
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Long Lost Family Season 14
-
Season 13
-
Season 12
-
Season 11
-
Season 10
-
Season 9
-
Season 8
-
Season 7
-
Season 6
-
Season 5
-
Season 4
-
Season 3
-
Season 2
-
Season 1
A mum looks for the baby she gave up as a teenager. A donor-conceived woman seeks answers.
A mother searches for her son; a sister looks for the brother her mother had to give up.
A mother searches for the son she last saw 50 years ago; a woman looks for twin sisters.
Women affected by the scandal of babies stolen at birth in Spain search for their families.
A woman looks for her siblings; another searches for her sister, given up as a teenager.
In this episode, two women search for siblings.
Two men uncover shocking truths about their pasts while searching for family.
Jeanette Woodyatt and Karen Turnbull search for their siblings.
Rachel Burch and Sue Davis search for family-one for her father, one for her half-brother.
Sara Hathaway and Diane Kerridge seek answers about their pasts and lost family members.