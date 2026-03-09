100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Long Lost Family

Charlotte Barnish and Jenna Brookes

Season 14 Episode 7 | 46m 21s

A 66-year-old Charlotte searches for the baby she gave up as a teenager, a quest made urgent by her recent cancer diagnosis. In a second story, Jenna, who was donor-conceived, seeks answers about her origins and whether she has any siblings.

Aired: 04/14/26
Extras
Watch 45:33
Long Lost Family
Episode 5
Wane blames himself for his father's disappearance and Wendy looks for her sister.
Episode: S1 E5 | 45:33
Watch 45:32
Long Lost Family
Episode 4
This episode features two women looking for their birth mothers.
Episode: S1 E4 | 45:32
Watch 46:04
Long Lost Family
Episode 2
Wayne looks for his father while Debbie searches for the son she gave up for adoption.
Episode: S1 E2 | 46:04
Watch 44:38
Long Lost Family
Episode 6
Samantha searches for her father and Carole wants to find her long lost relatives.
Episode: S1 E6 | 44:38
Watch 44:55
Long Lost Family
Episode 3
Jeannie looks for her brother and Kirsty struggles with her adoption decision.
Episode: S1 E3 | 44:55
Watch 46:33
Long Lost Family
Episode 1
Separated at birth, Jennifer searches for her twin while Karen tracks down her father.
Episode: S1 E1 | 46:33
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Long Lost Family Season 14
  • Season 13
  • Season 12
  • Season 11
  • Season 10
  • Season 9
  • Season 8
  • Season 7
  • Season 6
  • Season 5
  • Season 4
  • Season 3
  • Season 2
  • Season 1
Watch 46:15
Long Lost Family
Paula Beer and Sharon Thomas
A mother searches for her son; a sister looks for the brother her mother had to give up.
Episode: S14 E2 | 46:15
Watch 45:56
Long Lost Family
Ros Webb and Tegan Cornish
A woman looks for the daughter she gave up; another searches for her missing brother.
Episode: S14 E1 | 45:56
Watch 46:28
Long Lost Family
Sue Stalley and Melanie Mackney
A mother searches for the son she last saw 50 years ago; a woman looks for twin sisters.
Episode: S14 E3 | 46:28
Watch 46:30
Long Lost Family
Special: The Spanish Baby Scandal
Women affected by the scandal of babies stolen at birth in Spain search for their families.
Episode: S14 E5 | 46:30
Watch 46:21
Long Lost Family
Mary Arbuthnot and Maggie McCauley
A woman looks for her siblings; another searches for her sister, given up as a teenager.
Episode: S14 E4 | 46:21
Watch 45:56
Long Lost Family
Tracey Boyle and Liz Allward
In this episode, two women search for siblings.
Episode: S14 E6 | 45:56
Watch 46:06
Long Lost Family
Episode 1
Two men uncover shocking truths about their pasts while searching for family.
Episode: S13 E1 | 46:06
Watch 46:22
Long Lost Family
Episode 4
Jeanette Woodyatt and Karen Turnbull search for their siblings.
Episode: S13 E4 | 46:22
Watch 46:28
Long Lost Family
Episode 5
Rachel Burch and Sue Davis search for family-one for her father, one for her half-brother.
Episode: S13 E5 | 46:28
Watch 46:01
Long Lost Family
Episode 2
Sara Hathaway and Diane Kerridge seek answers about their pasts and lost family members.
Episode: S13 E2 | 46:01