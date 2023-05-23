100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sign In
PBS Passport
Lucky Chow

Bay Area's Pacific Rim Cuisine

Season 1 Episode 105 | 29m 00s

Meet Olivia Wu, designer of the original Asian restaurant concepts on Google's campus where the assembly line churns out 2,000 servings of the Indian fried rice dish, biryani. After a career in Silicon Valley, two retired Japanese executives returned to their ancestral farming roots and constructed an indoor vertical farm which services some of the top restaurants in the Bay Area.

Aired: 05/15/15 | Expires: 05/31/23
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
Watch 26:46
Lucky Chow
Tasting Nostalgia
Nostalgia is the secret ingredient in these delicious stories of memory and history.
Episode: S5 E503 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Lucky Chow
Feeding the Spirit
In this episode, we explore wellness, healing, and spirituality through the lens of food.
Episode: S5 E501 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Lucky Chow
To Chinatown, with Love
A celebration of New York’s iconic Chinatown and it’s most passionate advocates and chefs.
Episode: S5 E502 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Lucky Chow
Drinking Culture
Drinking Culture introduces trendsetters in world of Asian spirits and libations.
Episode: S5 E504 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Lucky Chow
Paradise on a Plate
Discover Hawaii’s culinary innovation, infinite beauty, and deep cultural heritage.
Episode: S5 E506 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Lucky Chow
Entree-Preneurs
Meet today’s hottest Asian restauranteurs who are giving a new spin to cultural classics.
Episode: S5 E505 | 26:46
Watch 26:48
Lucky Chow
India Arrives
A new generation of chefs are bringing Indian cooking to a broad American audience.
Episode: S2 E205 | 26:48
Watch 26:48
Lucky Chow
Food of the Gods
Explore the relationship between faith and food at three Asian houses of worship.
Episode: S2 E206 | 26:48
Watch 26:48
Lucky Chow
Taiwan's True Flavor
Danielle gets back to her roots with the distinctive, rustic cuisine of Taiwan.
Episode: S2 E207 | 26:48
Watch 26:48
Lucky Chow
Made in Chinese America
The rise of China means the rise of Chinese culinary traditions in America.
Episode: S2 E203 | 26:48
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Lucky Chow Season 6
  • Lucky Chow Season 5
  • Lucky Chow Season 4
  • Lucky Chow Season 3
  • Lucky Chow
  • Lucky Chow Season 1
Watch 26:46
Lucky Chow
AMERICAN ROOTS
Danielle visitis Wausau, Wisconsin and Long Island, New York.
Episode: S6 E602 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Lucky Chow
TEXASIAN
Danielle visits Houston to experience the rich melting pot of Asian and American cuisine.
Episode: S6 E601 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Lucky Chow
DELICIOUS DREAMS
Danielle explores New York City to engage with the vibrant Asian community of Brooklyn.
Episode: S6 E603 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Lucky Chow
CHEF FLAVORS
Danielle cooks with Beard Award-winning and Michelin-starred chefs.
Episode: S6 E605 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Lucky Chow
FEEDING THE FAMILY TREE
Danielle joins a 12-year-old Food Network star as he cooks for his family,
Episode: S6 E604 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Lucky Chow
Feeding the Spirit
In this episode, we explore wellness, healing, and spirituality through the lens of food.
Episode: S5 E501 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Lucky Chow
Drinking Culture
Drinking Culture introduces trendsetters in world of Asian spirits and libations.
Episode: S5 E504 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Lucky Chow
To Chinatown, with Love
A celebration of New York’s iconic Chinatown and it’s most passionate advocates and chefs.
Episode: S5 E502 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Lucky Chow
Paradise on a Plate
Discover Hawaii’s culinary innovation, infinite beauty, and deep cultural heritage.
Episode: S5 E506 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Lucky Chow
Entree-Preneurs
Meet today’s hottest Asian restauranteurs who are giving a new spin to cultural classics.
Episode: S5 E505 | 26:46