100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sign In
PBS Passport
Luna and Sophie

Kisses in St. Tropez

Season 3 Episode 13 | 43m 46s

A famous writer is found dead in an elevator, only moments after he was attacked. The crime scene is sealed off, and the murderer must be inside the building. But who is it? It seems everyone had a reason to want him dead.

Aired: 03/15/23
Extras
Watch 43:35
Luna and Sophie
Oda's Secret
14-year-old Julian is found trembling in his living room surrounded by blood.
Episode: S4 E9 | 43:35
Watch 43:47
Luna and Sophie
Old Friends
A friend of Tamara’s is shot. Is his death related to his role as an undercover detective?
Episode: S4 E10 | 43:47
Watch 44:05
Luna and Sophie
Smoke on the Water
Two thieves on a jet-ski have been robbing boats at gunpoint. But are they murderers?
Episode: S4 E13 | 44:05
Watch 43:37
Luna and Sophie
Murder in G-Minor
A vicar has been killed. Luna and Tamara try to solve the mystery on-site.
Episode: S4 E12 | 43:37
Watch 43:40
Luna and Sophie
Let Live
A university researcher studying DNA editing is killed by a kitchen knife to the heart.
Episode: S4 E11 | 43:40
Watch 43:56
Luna and Sophie
The Candidate
A political advisor for a mayoral candidate is found dead. Were the two having an affair?
Episode: S4 E7 | 43:56
Watch 43:55
Luna and Sophie
Fallen from the Sky
The skeleton of a young girl who went missing 15 years ago is found in a forest canopy.
Episode: S4 E6 | 43:55
Watch 43:46
Luna and Sophie
Rich Kids
What seems like a hit-and-run by a group of privileged teenagers might be more complex.
Episode: S4 E2 | 43:46
Watch 43:31
Luna and Sophie
A Bittersweet Death
At Konditorei AG, two employees recently died by suicide and now another is missing.
Episode: S4 E4 | 43:31
Watch 44:11
Luna and Sophie
I Know Who You Are
A man is found dead in his bathtub. The police discover a story going back to the GDR.
Episode: S4 E8 | 44:11
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Season 4
  • Luna and Sophie Season 3
  • Luna and Sophie Season 2
  • Luna and Sophie Season 1
Watch 44:05
Luna and Sophie
Smoke on the Water
Two thieves on a jet-ski have been robbing boats at gunpoint. But are they murderers?
Episode: S4 E13 | 44:05
Watch 43:56
Luna and Sophie
The Candidate
A political advisor for a mayoral candidate is found dead. Were the two having an affair?
Episode: S4 E7 | 43:56
Watch 43:55
Luna and Sophie
Fallen from the Sky
The skeleton of a young girl who went missing 15 years ago is found in a forest canopy.
Episode: S4 E6 | 43:55
Watch 43:37
Luna and Sophie
Murder in G-Minor
A vicar has been killed. Luna and Tamara try to solve the mystery on-site.
Episode: S4 E12 | 43:37
Watch 44:11
Luna and Sophie
I Know Who You Are
A man is found dead in his bathtub. The police discover a story going back to the GDR.
Episode: S4 E8 | 44:11
Watch 43:35
Luna and Sophie
Oda's Secret
14-year-old Julian is found trembling in his living room surrounded by blood.
Episode: S4 E9 | 43:35
Watch 43:40
Luna and Sophie
Let Live
A university researcher studying DNA editing is killed by a kitchen knife to the heart.
Episode: S4 E11 | 43:40
Watch 43:47
Luna and Sophie
Old Friends
A friend of Tamara’s is shot. Is his death related to his role as an undercover detective?
Episode: S4 E10 | 43:47
Watch 43:57
Luna and Sophie
Home Time
A local barber is shot in the head. The only witness is a man who can’t speak.
Episode: S4 E5 | 43:57
Watch 43:43
Luna and Sophie
When Darkness Falls
A woman is killed. Luna thinks the victim’s daughter and her husband are hiding something.
Episode: S4 E1 | 43:43